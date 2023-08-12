Here it is African heat, with the anticyclone returning and bringing temperatures up to 40°C all over Italy.

For those who love outdoor sports, such as running or cycling, but also for those who are on vacation and want to take the opportunity to go hiking and walking, this may not be good news.

African heat: 10 tips for those who play sports

Yes, working out in the heat can have its perks, too (increases VO2max and the heart’s ability to transmit oxygen to the muscles, we talk about it here), but excessive heat accentuates fatigue, it intensifies sweating, can cause heatstroke or sunstroke and lead to dehydration. Reasons why it may be useful to note a few specific advice for those who play sports.

1. Drink before you are thirsty

An advice that is always valid, in any weather and in any condition, but even more so during an African heat wave. Because the heat already increases sweating of her and the risk, by playing sports, is of not realizing how much liquid you are losing.

So if you’re planning a run in the evening, or you plan to go out on your bike early in the morning, or you’re going on a hike, remember to drink at regular intervals throughout the day so you don’t start out already low on fluids.

2. Freeze half of the water in the water bottle

It’s an old cycling trick, always valid for everyone (and you can read more here). If you have a long bike ride or hike in mind, freeze half or 3/4 of the water in your water bottle, then fill it completely and go.

Meanwhile the ice will melt but you will have fresh liquids to drink for a few hours.

3. Use thermal bottles

It is the consequence of point 2: if you want to have fresh water or liquids for hours and hours, use thermal bottles. I am basically come of the thermosthey work because they have a ddouble cavity with vacuum (i.e. absence of air) which does not allow heat exchange between inside and outside, and therefore maintain the temperature of the liquid with which you filled them: you can find several models of the best brands here.

4. Wet your wrists, neck, temples and ankles

This is also an old fix that always works: getting wet in the places where the blood flows most in contact with the skini.e. wrists, neck, temples and, if possible, ankles.

Throw your head under a water fountain could be Indeed not be a good idea, because it can cause thermal shock, but pausing and wetting your wrists and temples, soaking your hands or even your feet in a river, bathing yourself in water from a fountain or a mountain spring, helps you feel immediately cooler.

5. Use “refreshing” clothes

Yes, there are also “refreshing” garments: mostly sweaters which, thanks to particular technologies or a specific synthetic yarns are able to lower the perceived temperature.

Basically they work by regulating sweat perspiration and you can find some models and brands here.

6. Wool clothes

Yes, millions of desert dwellers have not been wrong for thousands of years. It will seem absurd to you, but a wool garment (technical wool, suitably treated, not the winter sweater…) is perfectly capable of thermoregulate the temperature bodily while playing sports: we explain why here.

7. Avoid asphalt and concrete areas

City centres, office and management areas and in any case any place where there is asphalt and concrete are heat bombs.

Indeed, asphalt and concrete they accumulate heat and reflect it in turn, increasing temperatures due to the effect of the radiant calorie.

So if you want to run or train outdoors look for a park, get out of town, go to a countryside area or in any case stay away from buildings and roads. It’s one of our hot-weather running tips that you can read here.

8. Watch out for supplements

It’s hot, I sweat a lot, I take a supplement. Ok, but be careful because between isotonic, hypotonic and hypertonic the differences are substantial and one or the other is not the same thing: here is our guide on which to drink and when.

9. Follow a refreshing diet

Ok, refreshing is perhaps an incorrect term, however there are foods that more and better than others can help you bear the heat, before, during and after your workouts: we talked about it here. when in doubt, go for fruit and vegetables, perfect for fighting stuffiness and tiredness as explained here.

10. Warm up anyway

But how, it’s already very hot! Yes, but it is one thing to heat understood as ambient temperature, another is to warm up the muscles, which then means prepare them for the effort. 5′ is enough, and it is enough to avoid setting off like a thunderbolt, but in short, a short routine to activate muscles and joints can only do good even in summer, even with the African heat.

Photo by Andrew Piacquadio from Pexels

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

