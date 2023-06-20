Here comes the heat and air conditioners they begin to go like whirlwinds. They are useful, of course, but if used incorrectly they are also extremely uneconomical and not really healthy. Before activating them, therefore, it is better to operate some small and easy steps at home for refresh the environment with little expense and maximum yield.

10 tricks to refresh the house without air conditioner

So here it is ten tips to avoid using the air conditioner (or minimize its use).

1. Use the fan

Compared to the air conditioner, it doesn’t produce fresh air, but moves what’s in the house, helping to remove the feeling of stuffiness. Its advantage is above all economic: on average, a fan consumes even 15 times less than a normal air conditioner.

2. Create the dark

Do you remember the houses of our grandmothers? Dark and dark in summer, but always fresh? The trick was simple: close the windows, lower the shutters, pull down the curtains on the balconies. The aim is trivial: to make shade.

3. Watch out for windows

Do not open the windows during the hottest hours, so as not to let heavy air enter the house. It is best to keep them open at night or early in the morning.

4. The trick of the forest

Even without having a green thumb, try to fill your balconies with plants, preferably climbers. In this way, just like in a forest, the vegetables will be an excellent shield that will absorb much of the heat.

5. Dress in white

Even if you don’t like it, choose white for your clothes and interior curtains. It’s a trivial idea, but a very useful one.

6. Turn off the appliances in standby

That is, televisions or decoders. It should be done all year round, to save on electricity, but at the same time it is a good idea to remove useless sources of heat, which, even if small, contribute to making the environment annoying.

7. Try making your own McGyver air conditioner

Just take bottles of ice cold water and place them in a bowl, bomb them with a fan, et voilà.

8. Pay attention to your diet

Prefer foods rich in water and limit cooking as much as possible.

9. The house must be insulated

You spend a little, but the expense for the intervention is amortized over time thanks to an optimization of the levels of insulation between inside and outside.

10. Don’t take cold showers

Better to use lukewarm or slightly warm water. The feeling once you get out of the bathroom will be more fresh: it’s a trick similar to the one to stop sweating after a workout that you find here.

Credits: bass_nroll / Flickr

