Mythology, is that of the outdoor sports products that are now vintagebefore they were old, before that everyone used them.

We have used and worn them for years. Then even outdoor technology evolved and they disappeared from our wardrobes and cellars. In the beginning, living and playing sports in the open air was also this: ante litteram backpacks that today could be mistaken for very worthy shopping bags, raw wool sweaters as heavy as when Polartec, multifunctional footwear, did not yet exist (in the sense that there were only those and you did everything with it) with white para and suede: all products that today you only see on the stalls of vintage markets and which have been replaced by as many counterparts with very advanced technologies and materials.

10 mythical vintage outdoor products that we used to use and now can’t be found anymore

These 10 more or less mythical objects can’t help but make us remember and smile, at least from those who add up to more than 40 years.

1. The Invicta Jolly backpack

In the early 1980s, when there were still military-style leather and fabric backpacks, the Invicta was chosen by the most prepared mountaineers and at the same time it began to become part of the habits of the students who went to school with it.

It had unpadded white cloth shoulder straps and you put everything in it.

In the classic blue/orange version and then blue/yellow, the mountaineering nobility of Invicta disappeared with the advent of the Uniposca markers which scarred the walls as if they were the walls of the restrooms of an Autogrill.

Now we have beautiful backpacks, super technical and full of pockets, but also bags, duffels. But we regret it a bit.

2. Saltafoss

It will be funny to say but the Saltafoss children’s bike (with or without the fake gear knob), for all 40-year-olds, has been the first means to pedal off road in the meadows and on the paths of the parks. Before that, only Grazielle and sad city bikes. Let’s exaggerate: Saltafoss was the forerunner of the MTB which today has reached unthinkable levels of technology.

3. The metal cages on the bike pedals

They do not exist anymore. She removed. Forget. Many years ago, they were mounted on racing bikes and you had to have a lot of courage to tighten the leather straps and immobilize your foot inside. Today they resist (plastic, without strings and with a modern design) only on some low-cost road-going models.

4. Foam bike helmets

So much for technology. In the 70s bike helmets were made from four strips of foam covered with a layer of lightweight plastic (or leather in the more expensive models). Most of the time, the cyclist covered the helmet itself with those sponsored light cotton caps with the tilting plastic visor (the tragic Fantozzi also wore them during the Kobram Cup). These too are pretty much; disappeared…

5. The camera

Purists aside, we immediately noticed, some perhaps even pleasantly, of his disappearance. it used to take up considerable space in your backpack when you went to the mountains, not to mention lenses. Today, worthily replaced by smartphone, which has now also bypassed digital cameras. Amen.

6. Vintage ski clothing

Wool sweaters with padded shoulders… But also i tight-fitting pants for skiing. Those wool sweaters, tight, very heavy, sometimes with reinforced shoulders and elbows, whose design and colors recalled the optical tapestries of those times, were paired with the embarrassing stretch trousers. and, of course, flared which guaranteed the comfortable closure of the boots.

In summer the same sweaters were worn for longer mountain hikes; challenging. If you see a forty-year-old who unashamedly wears XXXL size snowboard jackets and pants on the snow, he most likely had a marked adolescence. from that uncomfortable 70s and 80s attire.

7. Velvet knickerbockers

A great classic. Coming straight from postcards of the 50s, knickerbockers (with the metal strap just below the knee) were honestly worn by all trail-goers up until the early 1980s.

8. The Canadian tent

It all started with the Canadian synonymous with freedom and liberation. When the regulations for camping, we went to sleep in the woods or on the pastures under the peaks with these very heavy tents made only of a couple of layers of plastic that were held up by metal poles and rough ropes. Then the tent evolved and today we sleep in multiple castles; plans supported by “inner tubes” pumped in a few moments but the passion for the Canadian (now ultra-technological) is back.

Now there are no revivals or vintage returns, not even at village fairs in the province of Belluno.

9. Clip-on lenses

How did the outdoor enthusiast forced to wear prescription glasses once do when there weren’t yet colored prescription lenses? He bought some dark Polaroid “superlights”. which, with a pair of hooks, coupled with the frame of the eyeglasses, transforming them more or less into sunglasses. During the summer, they can still be found in the bars frequented by elderly tressette players.

10. The Look

They were called Tepa Sport and the guys of the 70s and 80s, accustomed to the Superga bikes, found them very soft and comfortable, as well as cool. With the Tepa and with any “tennis shoe” from the Converse All Star down you did every possible and imaginable outdoor activity. You played football with it and went to the mountains, you pedaled with it and even ran with it (with all due respect to your heels)… Then, ten years later, the Adidas Stan Smiths came but that’s another matter. A few years ago the Tepa underwent the classic “nostalgia” operation and were re-proposed on the market, with indecipherable success.

