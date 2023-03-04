There are 10 wonderful beaches in the Canaries, to see and experience absolutely.

In reality, there are over 500 beaches in the Spanish islands off Africa: beaches of all colors and for all tastes: black sand, golden sand or white sand; emerald waters and turquoise waters; long shores for walking, beautiful pristine coves and lidos served e.g accessible for the family.

There is only the embarrassment of choice

10 wonderful beaches in the Canaries

1. Spiaggia El Golfo, Lanzarote

This wonderful beach, located on the western side of the island of Lanzarote, is made of black lava pebbles and is defended by red rock walls shaped by the force of the wind over the centuries. The scenery is enhanced by the large rocky outcrop that lies just off the beach, where the impetuous waves break. The beach is also known for its green lagoon, whose water is in stark contrast to the black sand and red rock of the landscape. The entire landscape that belongs to a protected area is the passion of photographers for its colours.

2. Maspalomas beach, Gran Canaria

Maspalomas beach is located in the south of Gran Canaria, bordered by Masplaomas Dunes Nature Reserve .

Three kilometers of golden sand overlooking a calm sea. The beach facilities are first class with hotels and apartments nearby, Maspalomas is an ideal family holiday destination and is the perfect place to spend days in the sun. For a romantic experience, we recommend the dunes at sunset behind the Maspalomas lighthouse.

3. Spiaggia El Medano, Tenerife

In the south of Tenerife tourists find one of the favorite beaches of the local residents of the island: El Medàno a beach of golden sand, shallow waters and moderate waves, with all the necessary services that an urban beach requires. Over time, the locality has become extremely popular for kitesurfing: here the winds are constant and distinguish the landscape.

4. Spiaggia di Las Nieves, Gran Canaria

Located in front of the old pier of Agaete, the lido consists of rounded pebbles and crystal clear water. It is one of the few easily accessible beaches in the area, 500 meters long and 20 meters deep. On the local waterfront there is a wide variety of bars and restaurants to enjoy a bite to eat between swims.

5. Papagayo beach, Lanzarote

In the south of Lanzarote is one of the most popular beaches on the island: Papagayo, a bay of white sand gathered between two rocky outcrops. shell shaped,

Papagayo conquers with its emerald green water that remains calm all day long, just like in a swimming pool. It is perfect for snorkelling and enjoying the beauty of its seabed.

6. Morro Jable beach, Fuerteventura

In the popular tourist area of ​​Morro Jable in southern Fuerteventura there is a huge white sand beach with calm waters, shimmering shades of turquoise and emerald. This is Morro Jabla beach. Due to its exceptional size (about 4 km), it is a comfortable place even when there are many people.

Furthermore, along the entire beach there is an avenue served and equipped with shops, restaurants and bars in the shadow of the emblematic Morro Jable lighthouse, which stands out against the sea.

7. Playa del Ingles, La Gomera

Since the seventies, Playa del Inglés a La Gomera it has been a legendary destination for “hippy” and alternative movements. Unlike other pristine beaches in the Canary Islands, this destination is close to restaurants, entertainment and other amenities. There is also a sports centre. It is just steps away from volcanic sand where you can relax and take in the view of the mountains and the endless ocean.

8. Bajamar beach, La Palma

Located to the east of the island of La Palma, Bajamar Beach is one of the most popular beaches among the locals. It’s convenient because it’s next to Santa Cruz de la Palma and between the marina and the Risco de la Concepción Natural Monument.

9. Timijiraque Beach, El Hierro

A few meters from Puertyo de la Estaca , nature lovers will enjoy Timijiraque, a virtually untouched beach. In summer, it is one of the most popular bodies of water for swimmers, while, in winter, the force of the sea makes it an attraction for surfers.

10. La Francesa beach, La Graciosa

Northeast of Lanzarote is La Graciosa, the eighth of the Canary Islands. In an area of ​​just 30 square kilometers, the coast is full of coves and pristine beaches, among which La Francesa stands out. With its fine white sand, in stark contrast to the turquoise blue of the sea, it is shaped like a south-facing horseshoe, which means that the sea is almost always calm. And since it is located in the south of the graceful from the beach you can enjoy a breathtaking view of the strait and the great natural stone wall that makes up the cliffs of Famara, on the north-eastern coast of Lanzarote.

