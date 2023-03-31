Of Claudius Arrigoni

On Valentine’s Day 2013, the Paralympic champion murdered his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. Ten years later he could be free again. was the first disabled person to participate in the Games with the able-bodied

Will be held today the hearing that will decide whether Oscar Pistorius will be able to leave prison on probation, ten years after the murder of girlfriend Reeva Steenkampwhich on Valentine’s Day 2013 he shot several times through a bathroom door.

From the murder, therefore, A little over ten years have passed and a little less than nine have been served in prison: In South Africa, convicted of a serious crime must serve at least half of their prison term before being considered able to apply for parole.

For Oscar Pistorius the time in prison begins to count from 2014when it had been a year since the night he stopped being the hero who — after winning a legal battle but missing the qualifiers in Beijing 2008 — had gone to the Olympics for the able-bodied



with his prostheses. Among the normals he also boasts a silver medal, in the 4×400 relay, at the Daegu 2011 World Championship, and his greatest success: participation, despite finishing last in the final, at the London 2012 Olympics.

In 2013 the drama. on February 14 and the couple has been together for a few months. Oscar and Reeva — she was known as the cover girl of the South African magazine FHM and as the face of Avon cosmetics — argue. She takes refuge in the bathroom, he explodes four 9 caliber shots against the door massacring the body of his girlfriend, then 29 years old. Witnesses from houses near Pistorius’ villa reported endless screaming around 2 in the morning. According to the model’s mother, she intended to leave the athlete that night. See also Treviso Basket, amazing comeback: Bakken Bears defeated, it's the final for the Champions League