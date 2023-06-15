Home » 100-day countdown to Hangzhou Asian Games, Wenzhou is ready-News Center-Wenzhou.com
Sports

by admin
100-day countdown to Hangzhou Asian Games, Wenzhou is ready

Source: Wenzhou Net
Editor: Bao Miaomiao
Release date: June 15, 2023

On June 15th, the Hangzhou Asian Games entered a 100-day countdown, marking that the preparations for the Asian Games have entered the sprint stage. As one of the co-hosting cities of the Hangzhou Asian Games, Wenzhou has held a number of activities to meet this important time node.

　　June 15 is the 100-day countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Games.June 14thIn the evening, the city’s World Trade Center and Confidence Plaza will be illuminated for this purpose.Zou Jingpan/photo

In the evening, Wenzhou Sports Center Gymnasium will stage a large-scale cultural and sports event “Waiting for you to enjoy the wonderful” sports night, creating a sports and cultural event with Wenzhou’s regional cultural characteristics, visual impact, and empathetic memory points. Animation visuals, live performances, drone formations and other methods fully reflect the Asian Games mascot elements, and present thematic effects through water, land and air.

　　sports center stadium

In the evening, Longwan held the “A

