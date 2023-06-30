100 million in three years – breaking latest news

by Michele Cappello, Red. gianlucadimarzio.com

Agreement reached, Inter will take 23 million. For Brozovic it will be many more

In the end it will be goodbye. Marcelo Brozovic leaves Inter: now done. After days of reflection that cast doubt on his move to Al Nassr, the Croatian midfielder has dissolved his reserves by effectively accepting the offer from the Saudi club. The medical visits are already scheduled for Friday, after the verbal agreement reached in the evening. What made the difference was the relaunch of the Saudi club: the player, who was offered 20 million a year, will get 100 in three seasons. At Inter, on the other hand, 23.

Despite the out-of-market offer, it wasn’t a quick goodbye. Because for Brozo, Inter had become a second home, the Nerazzurri a second skin. Cryptic messages have appeared on the player’s social networks, interpreted in various ways by the fans who were waiting to know the fate of the midfielder. These were days of reflection for Marcelo, who finally decided to leave Europe, definitively tempted by Arab sirens. On him up to the end there was also Barcelona, ​​a welcome destination. With the farewell of Busquets, a midfielder capable of moving in front of the defense and dictating the times like Brozovic would have been useful. The Blaugrana, however, would not have been able to present an offer in the short term: time was needed to close the deal. Too.

And so Brozo has chosen: he will be Al Nassr, where he will play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. So the midfielder’s career in the Nerazzurri ended with the final in Istanbul, having arrived as a mysterious object and become the team’s beacon. Tried many roles with fluctuating results in his first years in Milan, up to the turning point under the guidance of Luciano Spalletti: from a low top, Brozovic gave his best, alternating quality plays with runs and above average quantities. After eight years and 330 appearances, an era is coming to an end at Inter.

