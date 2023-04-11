“That’s beautiful,” Vondroušová smiled at her match score, which she would certainly like to improve in a few days. “I hope she will do well,” believes the Roland Garros 2019 finalist, who is currently ranked 82nd due to frequent health problems. WTA ranking.

After all, the captain of the Czech team, Petr Pála, not only monitors how his players adapt to the clay, but also their state of health.

“Above all, let there be no problems, but the girls get used to it quickly,” pleased the captain, who is planning to go to the Ukrainian girls’ training.

Photo: Czech Tennis Association/Pavel Lebeda – sport-pics.cz Markéta Vondroušová during training in Belek, Turkey.

“The clay is faster here, the balls also fly quite a bit. It’s not such a big change from concrete. Although sometimes there are worse rebounds,” assessed Vondroušová, who can play top-notch on all surfaces.

The Czech team completed a joint photo session yesterday and has two more days to adjust their form and determine the nomination for Friday’s singles matches.

“I’d rather play points. But we have quality girls here, so that we can prepare well among ourselves. But I still can’t wait for the matches, even though I know it will be difficult,” said Vondroušová, whose program in Belek is stable.

“I wake up around 8, then I have breakfast. At 11 the first training phase, from five the second and then dinner or exercise if we can: And after dinner we play UNO. I played with the captain three times to see who would be the last. And I beat him three times,” she smiled.