102 minutes! A spectacular Bundesliga Friday – Germany

Schalke celebrated the next spectacular victory. © RHR-FOTO / RHR-FOTO

This Bundesliga Friday had it all. While Schalke 04 scored three points in the relegation battle with the latest goal in league history, 1. FC Köln won the derby at Bayer Leverkusen.

Cologne have ended Leverkusen’s impressive series in the German Bundesliga after 14 competitive games without defeat. The Cologne team won the derby around 15 kilometers north-east of their own arena 2-1 on Friday evening and gave the Werkself a severe setback ahead of Thursday’s semi-final first leg in the Europa League at AS Roma. Schalke celebrated a dramatic 3-2 win over Mainz: The winning goal came in the 102nd minute.

With a converted penalty kick by Marius Bülter, the Gelsenkircheners managed an important victory on points in the relegation battle of the country’s highest football league. Bülter (26th) and Tom Krauss (60th) had previously given Schalke the lead twice. Mainz equalized twice through Leandro Barreiro (53′) and Aaron (70′). Schalke climbed to 14th place and thus out of the relegation zone for the time being.

Latest Bundesliga goal

The late luck of FC Schalke 04 can be proven by a record: Bülter converted the penalty kick 101 minutes and 13 seconds into the game. According to the statistics service provider Opta, the 30-year-old striker scored the latest goal in the Bundesliga since detailed statistics began to be recorded in 2004/2005. “A lot of training, and it wasn’t my first penalty that I shot,” said Bülter in the streaming service DAZN to his nerves of steel at this point in the game.

Cologne (in blue) won the derby in Leverkusen. © CHAI

In the meantime, Cologne got rid of its own relegation worries, which had been very minor anyway. In the 14th minute, Florian Kainz prepared the opening goal through Davie Selke with a clever pass. The Cologne storm tank then made it 2-1 (36th minute) after Amine Adli had equalized to make it 1-1.

Bundesliga: The games on Friday

Leverkusen – Cologne 1: 2

0-1 Selke (14′), 1-1 Adli (28′), 1-2 Selke (36′)

Mainz – Schalke 2:3

0: 1 Bülter (26th), 1: 1 Barreiro (53rd), 1: 2 Krauss (60th), 2: 2 Martin (70th), 2: 3 penalty Bülter (90th + 12th)

The table