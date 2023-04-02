1022 runners run passionately to cheer for the Asian Games

On April 1, the Zhejiang Horse Club 6-city relay race (Hangzhou Station) was held next to the Lotus Flower, the main venue for the opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games, on April 1. 1,022 runners ran passionately to cheer for the Asian Games . The event is guided by the Zhejiang Provincial Sports Federation, hosted by the Zhejiang Provincial Marathon and Road Running Association, the Binjiang District Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau, and organized by the Hangzhou Long-distance Running Sports Association.

The Zhejiang Horse Club 6-city relay race is a competition organized around the Asian Games venues in Hangzhou, Ningbo, Wenzhou, Shaoxing, Jinhua, and Huzhou in Zhejiang Province. It also warms up for the upcoming Asian Games. This relay race is divided into 6 stations, with a total scale of 2022 people, and the distance of each station is 9.23 kilometers (the opening date of the Asian Games).

This year’s Asian Games will be held with Hangzhou as the center, radiating to five co-hosting cities of the Asian Games. At the event site of Hangzhou Station, representatives of the sports department of the six cities where the six cities were held took over the flag symbolizing the relay race from Che Jieqiong, secretary general of the Zhejiang Provincial Sports Federation, officially kicking off the prelude to the six cities of the Zhejiang Horse Club.

It is understood that after the Hangzhou station is successfully held, the Ningbo station will be held next week, and six cities in the province will also hold a series of running races around the Asian Games venues in the form of relays.