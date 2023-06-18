Home » 103-Acre Snell Fire in Napa Now 45% Contained, Cal Fire Confirms
Sports

103-Acre Snell Fire in Napa Now 45% Contained, Cal Fire Confirms

by admin
103-Acre Snell Fire in Napa Now 45% Contained, Cal Fire Confirms

A 103-acre vegetation fire that erupted Friday evening near Pope Valley in Napa County was 45 percent contained as of Saturday morning, Cal Fire said.

The blaze has scorched approximately 103 acres in the vicinity of the 1100 block of Snell Valley Road, between Snell Valley Road and Walker Road, southeast of Middletown in Napa County, according to Cal Fire’s website.

No injuries or damage have been reported, according to authorities.

align=”center” style=”width:100%; max-width:100%”>

CAL FIRE, in collaboration with Napa County Fire and South Lake County FPD, mobilized 18 engines, two air tankers, two helicopters, two water tenders, three hand crews, and four dozers, according to the agency’s social media posts.

Firefighters were able to halt the forward progress of the fire at around 7:45 p.m. on Friday, preventing further spread to nearby communities. It was 30% contained as of 11 p.m. Friday night, firefighters said, as KNTV reported.

align=”center” style=”width:100%; max-width:100%”>

By Saturday morning around 7:30 a.m., the fire was contained at 45%, as SFGate reported. Still, CAL Fire warned of a continued threat to structures and power lines, as well as road closures in the area.

The cause of the wildfire is under investigation, and the agency urged residents to stay informed and follow any evacuation orders or warnings issued by local authorities.

See also  Alfa Romeo F1, the presentation of the C43 for the 2023 World Championship. Video

Feature image via Cal Fire Twitter.

You may also like

Futsal: Feldi Eboli is champion of Italy –...

F1: Canada, Sainz penalized by 3 positions will...

Indonesia Badminton Open: Chen Yufei beats An Xiying’s...

Vettori defeated by Cannonier in Las Vegas –...

Boniek gave an interview. Suddenly he got amazing...

David Freese declines St. Louis Cardinals Hall of...

Final Handball Champions League Final Four today in...

Indonesia Badminton Open: Chen Yufei beats An Xiying’s...

updated tournament results and standings

Fifa, artificial intelligence to find social haters –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy