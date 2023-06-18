103-Acre Snell Fire in Napa Now 45% Contained, Cal Fire Confirms

A 103-acre vegetation fire that erupted Friday evening near Pope Valley in Napa County was 45 percent contained as of Saturday morning, Cal Fire said.

The blaze has scorched approximately 103 acres in the vicinity of the 1100 block of Snell Valley Road, between Snell Valley Road and Walker Road, southeast of Middletown in Napa County, according to Cal Fire’s website.

No injuries or damage have been reported, according to authorities.

#SnellFire – UPDATE – Firefighters from CAL FIRE LNU, Napa County Fire, and South Lake County FPD are working extremely hard and making great progress. The fire is currently 103 acres and forward progress as been stopped. pic.twitter.com/hbGThKkvvt — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 17, 2023

CAL FIRE, in collaboration with Napa County Fire and South Lake County FPD, mobilized 18 engines, two air tankers, two helicopters, two water tenders, three hand crews, and four dozers, according to the agency’s social media posts.

Firefighters were able to halt the forward progress of the fire at around 7:45 p.m. on Friday, preventing further spread to nearby communities. It was 30% contained as of 11 p.m. Friday night, firefighters said, as KNTV reported.

By Saturday morning around 7:30 a.m., the fire was contained at 45%, as SFGate reported. Still, CAL Fire warned of a continued threat to structures and power lines, as well as road closures in the area.

The cause of the wildfire is under investigation, and the agency urged residents to stay informed and follow any evacuation orders or warnings issued by local authorities.

Feature image via Cal Fire Twitter.