In this round of Serie A, Inter Milan defeated Spezia 3-0. Lautaro and Lukaku scored a goal together. After the game, Lukaku also posted a photo of himself and Lautaro.

In the 34th minute of the game, Lukaku headed back and Lautaro scored from outside the penalty area, giving Inter Milan a 1-0 lead. This is also the first time this pair of strikers have scored again after 500 days.

Lukaku did not score in this game, but he assisted 1 time and hit the crossbar with 1 header. He also participated in the team’s second goal.

It is worth mentioning that after the team won a big victory, Lukaku posted a photo of himself and Lautaro with the words “10+90=100”, and the number 10 is Lautaro’s jersey. Number, 90 is Lukaku’s number. Lukaku hinted that the duo’s partnership could get full marks.

Lautaro said after the game that he is very happy to have Lukaku back with everyone. With Lukaku here, his teammates are very happy. When Lukaku left, there was a lot of discussion, and now Lukaku’s return has given the team a strong momentum.

(Ivan)

