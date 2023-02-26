The trafficking of protected animals and poaching are considered the fourth world mafia capable of generating worldwide illicit traffic of the order of 23 billion dollars. Given that every day of the year should be dedicated to safeguarding the planet and its natural beauty, we feel compelled to make our list of 10 (actually 11) most beautiful places on earth. The list is always unfair and the number is reductive, but it would be reductive even to make a thousand of them: in short, it’s an editorial game, to remind us of the incredible wonders the world offers us.

Then everyone has their favorite place, perhaps behind the house, rather than exotic or dream destinations to escape to – such as the Alaska of Into the Wild, or Lofoten, or Kamchatka. Deserts, mountains, islands and archipelagos: here are our picks, in no particular order, but we invite you to our Facebook page to tell us yours.

Read also

Advertising