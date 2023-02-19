In large quantities sugar is bad, and this does not only concern the possible sachet in the coffee. Which is already a lot, and moreover useless if you want to appreciate the true aroma of coffee. We probably don’t realize it, maybe we don’t even know it really well, but there are many products with added and hidden sugars. That is, such as to exceed, even abundantly, the maximum threshold for the consumption of added sugars per day. According to it LIZ study (Liquids and Sugars) published in the European Journal of NutritionFortunately, in our country 94% of men and women are below the threshold recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for the consumption of added sugars, or 10% of total calories. On average, adult Italian men consume 67 grams of sugar a day and women stop at 65.

Sugar consumption and health

However excessive consumption of sugar can lead to consequences such as weight gain, acne, type 2 diabetes and other serious conditions, especially those related to obesity. For this reason the dietary guidelines suggest to limit calories from added sugars to less than 10% of your caloric needs per day.

11 reasons why sugar is bad for you

Browse our gallery and find out more about the 11 reasons why sugar is bad

Consuming too many added sugars, especially those from sugary drinks, increases the risk of weight gain and can lead to the accumulation of visceral fat.

Consuming added sugar increases heart disease risk factors such as obesity, high blood pressure and inflammation.

High-sugar diets have been linked to an increased risk of heart disease.

High-sugar diets can increase androgen secretion, oil production in the skin and inflammation, all of which can increase your risk of developing acne.

A high-sugar diet can lead to obesity and insulin resistance, both risk factors for type 2 diabetes.

Too much sugar can lead to obesity, insulin resistance and inflammation, all risk factors for cancer.

A diet high in added sugars and ultra-processed foods can increase the risk of depression in both men and women.

Sugary foods can increase the production of AGEs, a series of chemical compounds produced when sugars combine with proteins or fats (advanced glycation), which can accelerate skin aging and wrinkle formation.

Eating too much sugar can accelerate the shortening of telomeres, increasing cellular aging.

Foods that are high in sugar can negatively impact energy levels, causing blood sugar to spike followed by a crash.

Eating too much sugar can lead to nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a condition in which excess fat builds up in the liver.

Excessive sugar consumption can worsen cognitive decline, increase the risk of gout, damage the kidneys and cause tooth decay.

Advertising