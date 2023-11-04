11th day of Serie A

Big score for Inter in one of the big matches of the eleventh matchday of Serie A. Simone Inzaghi’s team won 2-1 away against an Atalanta team that confirmed all its qualities. Intense match, but lacking in opportunities in the first half, broken by a penalty awarded for a foul by Musso on Darmian and scored by Calhanoglu. In the second half, the second goal also arrived with a superb play by Lautaro Martinez who centered himself and fired a perfect right-footed shot to the far post.

Atalanta closes the gap with Scamacca on an assist from Lookman, clever in stealing the ball from Dimarco. Final with the forcing of Atalanta who, however, remain with ten men due to Toloi’s expulsion for a second yellow card. A sign of strength from Inter who confirm themselves as leaders of the championship, flying to 28 points and provisionally five points ahead of Juventus. Atalanta, however, drops to fifth place, at 19.

The Campania derby at Napoli

Napoli returned to victory in a derby with Salernitana in which they asserted their considerable technical superiority over their opponent. Raspadori took care of it in the first half and Elmas at the end of the match to put things right for the Azzurri. Salernitana is extremely aggressive on every ball. When Napoli tries to set up the action, Filippo Inzaghi’s men pounce on them with extreme vehemence, trying to slow down the action from the start. However, when the Azzurri overcome the initial pressure and set foot in the opponent’s half of the field, dangers arrive for the home team. Garcia’s attackers are in fact very quick in exchanging the ball and continuously exploit the overlaps on the flanks of Olivera and Di Lorenzo which allow Kvaratskhelia and Politano to centralize, facilitating them in tight exchanges of the ball with Raspadori who is agile and powerful at the same time and he is always ready for dialogue with his teammates.

Napoli’s lead came in the 12th minute thanks to a strike from the center forward, replacing Osimhen. The action develops on the right and there is a pass to Olivera, who has moved to the other attacking front, who is in an offside position not detected by the linesman. Salernitana’s defense takes possession of the ball but the restart is slow and cumbersome and this allows Lobotka to regain possession of the ball. The Slovakian serves Raspadori, who freed himself on the right, who concludes with a diagonal shot that lands. Raspdori himself came close to doubling the score at the end of the first half with a short-range shot that Ochoa deflected into a corner.

In the second half Garcia decides on a series of changes with the aim of preserving some of the starters in terms of energy in view of next Wednesday’s match in the Champins League against the Germans Union Berlin. The Azzurri came close to scoring twice with Politano hitting a post and then seeing the decisive shot blocked by Pirola. Ochoa then had to save his goal with a shot from the back and a difficult save from Zileinski’s shot. The second goal for Napoli came in the 36th minute with Elmas freeing himself on the left, entering the penalty area and finishing with a low shot that hit Ochoa. Salernitana remains at the bottom of the table but for Filippo Inzaghi, beyond the result, there are also some positive indications from the match. With the attitude they showed on the pitch today against the league leaders, the Granata can also try to play everything for survival.

