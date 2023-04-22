12 green titles for World Book Day and Earth Day

Readings to better understand the global ecological crisis and the solutions to solve it

This Saturday the 22nd is Earth Day, and the following day, Sunday the 23rd, Book Day. These are two excellent opportunities to buy some of the latest publishing news on the environment. The range of topics is wide and with high-level authors. From global warming to the decline of rivers, the behavior of birds, the impact of agriculture or the role of the oceans, national and international authors explain to us how the situation is right now. This is a selection of some of the newest and best titles:

Publishers turn to environmental news | MA

ANTHROPOCEANCristina Romera. ESPASA256 pp. / €18.90

This is an essential book to understand what happens to our seas and oceans, without catastrophizing and with solutions to preserve them. The title alludes to the sea of ​​the human era, threatened and endangered by our way of living. And, at the same time, everything we do affects us. In an entertaining and clear way, through true stories and based on scientific studies, the book explains the problems of the sea, what has caused them and what must be done to solve them. It is a demonstration that the mistakes made can be corrected if we act now.

AGAINST SUSTAINABILITYAndreu Escrivà ARPA256 pp. / €18.90

Everything today is ‘sustainable’, even the activities and companies that most clearly harm the planet. “Sustainability has become a broken compass that, instead of moving us towards the future, leads us away from it with false promises of change,” says the author. The book is based on the fact that, in order to build a new world and recover the future, it is necessary, first of all, to dismantle the economic, environmental and social scaffolding on which current development is based. The blinding glare of empty sustainability promises prevents us from seeing reality.

DECREASECarlos Taibo. Editorial Alliance256 pp. / €12.82

There is a truth as simple as it is ignored: you cannot live on a planet with limited resources, growing unlimitedly. Based on this reasoning, the book invites us to recover “the life that has been stolen from us, to reduce the dimensions of many infrastructures, to restore the battered habitat or to bet on voluntary sobriety and simplicity.” Carlos Taibo, who does not renounce his ideological positions, defends the progressive economic decline to live better. And here he argues it with numbers, reasons and incontestable data.

THE INGENUITY OF THE PIGSMatt Whyman. ARIEL160 pages. / €28.80

We share the planet with animals, but we subject them to constant torture. This book, far from extremist or radical positions, reveals the life of a specific animal: the pig. This work shows that they are intelligent and extraordinarily sociable, they like to play and sing to their young when they take care of them; they have a good memory, a keen sense of direction, and an incredible mindset: if they want something, they’ll get it. In fact, they have more in common with humans than we’d like to admit. Nothing to do with the traditional image we have of them.

THE BOOK OF HOPEJane Goodall/D. Abrams. Paidós272 pp. / €20.42

The great primate expert is the godmother of a new generation of environmental activists across the planet. In this book, she draws on her long experience in defending nature to teach us how to find strength in the face of the climate crisis and to explain why she still has hope for the future of the world. Along with co-author Douglas Abrams, both tell concrete stories and show the way to create hope both in ourselves and in others, even in a time of as much adversity as the planet is currently experiencing.

Prestigious signatures for titles of impact | MA

THE CLIMATE BOOKGreta Thunberg, coord. Lumen464 pages. / €26.50

The famous activist brings together in this book scientists, experts, activists and writers such as Thomas Piketty, Margaret Atwood, David Wallace-Wells or Naomi Klein, to offer the most rigorous and up-to-date information on the climate emergency we are experiencing. She also explains the solutions that are still in our hands. How the climate works, how the planet is changing, how it affects us, what we have done and what we must do are the questions that this book answers. Critics have described it as the ‘Climate Bible’ due to the high level of its authors.

SPAIN IS NOT A COUNTRY FOR RIVERSRamon Soria. Editorial Alliance352 pp. / €18.95

This book with a provocative title analyzes the situation of 40 rivers out of the almost 30,000 that run through our country. It is a fluvial selection that demonstrates the attacks suffered by these spaces: reservoirs that prevent their circulation and renewal of the waters, destructive introduction of exotic species, pollution from industry, their indiscriminate use to generate energy and immense irrigation… All these factors are destroying our rivers. And despite climate change, the proposed ‘solutions’ are the same: damming the rivers and squeezing them even more.

THE BEHAVIOR OF BIRDSJennifer Ackermann. Ariel488 pp. / €20.80

Jennifer Ackermann already revealed the intelligence and social ability of birds in her previous book ‘The ingenuity of birds’, but in this new volume she shows us that these animals do not have just one way of being, but that there is an amazing variety of behaviors, even within the same species. Focusing on the daily activity of birds, the author shows us the incredible mental flexibility of birds, through unusual and extreme behaviors. This work brings us closer to these winged beings that we know so little about, despite being so close to us.

The themes are varied | MA

THE WOUNDED EARTHMiguel Delibes. Destination208 pp. / €9.45

Already in 1975 Miguel Delibes showed his concern for the destruction of the environment in his admission speech at the Royal Spanish Academy. ‘The wounded land’ is the last work he wrote, in 2005, together with his son, Miguel Delibes de Castro, the well-known scientist who has been working on ecological issues for years. Both dialogue in this book about the future of the planet. The alarming signs that his father already foresaw almost half a century ago have worsened over the years: climate change, desertification, the disappearance of species or the greenhouse effect.

REGENESISGeorge Monbiot. Capitán Swing384 pages. / €22.80

This book focuses on agriculture and the impact that the need to feed so many people has on the planet. The author describes how we are cutting down forests, killing wildlife and poisoning rivers and oceans in order to feed ourselves. But, at the same time, he offers an alternative. Drawing on the amazing advances in soil ecology, the author reveals how more food can be obtained with less agriculture. He explains the specific systems that are managing to change the current model of food generation in order to survive without having to kill the planet.

Works with which to create awareness | MA

WE ARE WATER THAT THINKSJoaquín Araújo. Criticism336 pp. / €18.90

Droughts, pollution, waste and climate change are threatening as never before this basic resource, without which life is impossible. In this work, the author takes a tour of the functions of water in biology and geography, “aspiring to irrigate sensibilities in search of accomplices of the first raw material of vivacity.” The large number of benefits, sometimes unsuspected, that this element brings us allows us to become aware of the need to preserve it. Just think with your brain, which, by the way, is made mostly of water.

A LIFE ON OUR PLANETDavid Attenborough. Criticism320 pages. / €18.90

At 94 years old, this charismatic figure in research and conservation wrote what is now his last book. In it, she reviews or balances what nature means and the decline it experiences. “The tragedy of our time is happening all around us, barely perceptible day by day: the loss of our planet’s wild places, its biodiversity.” This is the story of how we came to do this and how, if we act now, we can still correct it. To restore the world we live in and depend on “we just need will,” she says.

