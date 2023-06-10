Home » 12:00 “Ride the Wind 2023” Mango TV’s Sangong stage is upgraded again! | Riding the Wind 2023 | Mango TV_Sina News
　　#Today’s Variety Guide#

　　12:00 “Ride the Wind 2023” Mango TV

　　Sangong stage is upgraded again!Captain’s cooperation match strength showdown

　　12:00 “Let’s Plant the Land” iQIYI

　　The college students are guests and help the members prepare for the booth. What interesting moments will they reap together? There are a lot of stalls in the market, can the members cope with it smoothly? Stay tuned!

　　12:00 “Amazing!Dance Club” Youku

　　The championship battle begins! Rainie Yang Zan Duo fulfilled her dream and collaborated on a sexy stage, Li Sidani returned to the stage and danced a handsome pas de deux with Gao Hanyu; Cheng Xiao burst into tears and was grateful for the encounter, flying guest Zhu Zhengting and Chen Tian brought a narrative work, encouraging bravery to break out of the comfort zone, 8 factories All hands on the last dance!

　　18:00 “Chinese Rap Showdown” iQIYI

　　The “China Super League” league battle has officially started. The cypher stage and guest cooperation competition of the five major leagues will be staged.

　　18:00 “All Staff Accelerating 2023” Mango TV/Hunan Satellite TV (22:00)

　　The youth group of Times is united and full of energy. All members will fight wits and bravery with the hunter in black, face multiple challenges, find experts, rescue positions, and speed up the chase with the hunter in black. In the end, who will win the game? Stay tuned.

　　20:10 “Hello, Saturday” Hunan Satellite TV, Mango TV

　　This week’s “Hello, Saturday” ushered in “All Members Accelerating”. Team 180″ started a wonderful competition, a double test of psychology and speed, who can win the final victory?

　　20:20 “Youth Travel Notes” Zhejiang Satellite TV

　　IF club members Wang Xun, Wang Baoqiang, Yang Di, Gao Ye, Li Meng, Shen Yue, Xu Minghao, Chen Yongsheng, Zhang Yanqi, Zhang Yitong, and Zhou Keyu came to Shuxiang Jiangxi Wunvzhou to unlock a new trip together and were trapped in the octagonal cage Can they successfully find the password in the game? Will they have a perfect understanding in the classic game of choosing dishes? What kind of dilemmas and challenges will they have on the exciting kart track? Stay tuned!

　　22:00 “Eating Thousands of Miles” Zhejiang Satellite TV

　　“Food” Wan brothers Boyuan, Chen Huan, Sheng Yilun, Tang Jiuzhou, Wu Jiacheng, and Wu Yi faced the challenge of aviation knowledge at the Southwest Aviation Vocational College, and put their brains and physical strength into battle; they went to the dry snow ski resort to overcome their fear of heights and competed with courage and courage. wisdom!

　　

