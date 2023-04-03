Home Sports 12,000 euro fine in Trieste
Sports

Twenty-fourth day, matches of 2-3 April 2023

UNAHOTELS REGGIO EMILIA Fine of Euro 550.00 for collective and sporadic offenses against the referees and for throwing a blunt object (a coin) without hitting [art. 27,4a RG rec.,art. 24,4 RG,art. 27,10ac RG,art. 24,2b RG]

TRIESTE BASKETBALL Disqualification of the playing field for one match, for invasion by an isolated individual at the end of the match, who made obscene gestures towards the opposing fans. Disqualification replaced by a fine of €12,000.00[art. 29,3A RG,art. 14,4 RG]

NAPLES WINNING GENERATION Fine of Euro 2,200.00 for conduct likely to disturb the smooth running of the match, for collective and sporadic offenses and threats against the referees, including shaking the access tunnel to the changing rooms when the referees pass by at the end of the match [art. 27,4a RG rec.,art. 27,5bc RG rec.,art. 24,4 RG,art. 27,3 RG]

FEDERICO GRASSI Inhibition for 10 days until April 12, 2023 for offensive behavior towards referees. In determining the fine, account was taken of the office of Chairman held [art. 33,1/1b RG rec.,art. 21,5a RG]

TEZENIS VERONA Fine of Euro 1,000.00 for frequent collective offences

