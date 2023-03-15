121 to 80 victory over Jiangsu team Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent men’s basketball team triumphantly on the road to winning streak

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-16 06:18

Hangzhou Daily News The final whistle sounded, and “Zhejiang” won another big victory. On the evening of March 15th, in the 35th round of the CBA League, the Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Men’s Basketball Team, which returned to Keqiao’s home court, ushered in the challenge of the Jiangsu Men’s Basketball Team. With the team’s hot touch on the outside, they finally defeated their opponents 121 to 80. Continue to triumphantly on the road of winning streak.

The Jiangsu men’s basketball team, which is still working hard to qualify for the playoffs, is not doing well recently. They were first defeated by the Nanjing Tongxi team in the “Jiangsu Derby”, and then lost at home to the Beikong team, which basically missed the playoffs. Losing streak, temporarily ranked 13th in the league.

In the first match between the two teams this season, the Jiangsu men’s basketball team, which has home court advantage, once caused a lot of trouble for the Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Men’s Basketball Team in the first half. Fortunately, the Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Men’s Basketball Team played in the second half of the game. Zhong once again showed a strong ability to adjust and achieved a 19-point victory.

In this game, the Zhejiang Chouzhou Golden Rent Men’s Basketball Team played mercilessly against the Jiangsu team, which lacked Blakeney, Liu Zhixuan and Wu Guanxi. After the start of the game, the Jiangsu men’s basketball team felt good, and the Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball team relied on the three-point rain at the end of the quarter to get rid of the bite. In the second quarter, the Jiangsu men’s basketball team’s offense was completely cut off, and the Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball team took the opportunity to blast an 18-0 climax, taking a lead of more than 20 points. Since then, the Jiangsu men’s basketball team has low offensive efficiency and has no power to fight back on the court. However, the Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball team frequently rained three-pointers and finally won a 41-point victory.

Zhejiang Chouzhou Jinzu men’s basketball team hit 19 three-pointers, sent 32 assists, and completed 12 steals in the whole game, fully demonstrating the characteristics of team basketball. Among them, Wright scored 18 points and 6 rebounds, Cheng Shuipeng had 18 points and 6 assists, Wu Qian had 16 points and 7 assists, Lu Wenbo had 14 points, Yu Jiahao had 13 points, and Wang Yibo had 11 points.

Yesterday, there was another piece of news in the Chinese basketball world that attracted much attention. The Xinjiang men’s basketball team, which announced its withdrawal from the CBA not long ago, may usher in a return. According to the Beijing Youth Daily, at the extraordinary shareholder meeting organized by the CBA League last night, the clubs agreed to the return of the Xinjiang men’s basketball team this season on the premise of revoking the withdrawal statement. However, whether the resolution is finally passed depends on the higher authorities Approval and approval. According to analysis by industry insiders, based on the current situation, it is a high probability event for the Xinjiang men’s basketball team to return to the CBA this season.