Home Sports 125 killed as riots and stampede at Indonesian football match – FT中文网
Sports

125 killed as riots and stampede at Indonesian football match – FT中文网

by admin
125 killed as riots and stampede at Indonesian football match – FT中文网

Reminder from FTChinese.com: If you are interested in more FTChinese.com content, please search for “FTChinese.com” in the Apple App Store or Google App Market to download the official app of FTChinese.com.

A riot and stampede at a football match has killed at least 125 people in one of the deadliest disasters in the history of football, government officials said.

In Surabaya, East Java, thousands of fans stormed the stadium, leading to a violent clash between Arema and Persebaya, police said on Sunday.

East Java police chief Nico Afinta said police fired tear gas at “anarchist” fans on the pitch, sparking a stampede in which people were trampled and suffocated to death. Among the dead were two police officers.

The crowd was made up entirely of fans of the home team Arema, who lost 3-2.

Officials said late Sunday that earlier reports that put the death toll as high as 174 had been revised to 125. At least 180 people were injured.

The disaster prompted Indonesian President Joko Widodo to suspend the country’s top game until an investigation into the sport is complete.

Gianni Infantino, president of world football’s governing body Fifa, called it “a dark day for all football-related and an incomprehensible tragedy”. My deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives in this tragic event. “

The tragedy was a devastating blow to Indonesia’s credibility as a host of internationally renowned sporting events. The country will host the Under-20 World Cup in 2023 and will bid for next year’s Asian Cup.

See also  Haslem talks about conflict: Don’t think Jokic is dirty, he’s just a little over the top_Morris

Human rights groups have criticised the police response, particularly the use of tear gas, which is banned by FIFA for crowd control.

“We … call on the police to revisit their policy on the use of tear gas and other ‘non-lethal weapons’ to ensure that such heartbreaking tragedies never happen again,” Amnesty International said in a statement.

Local media and videos posted online showed crowds overturning and setting police cars on fire, chasing Persebaya players and officials.

Widodo said he “regrets” the incidents and ordered a thorough investigation. “I hope this is the last tragedy for football in this country,” he added.

As many as 42,000 tickets were sold for the match at Kanjuruhan Stadium in East Java, despite the stadium’s official capacity of 3.8, Indonesian Minister of Political, Legal and Security Mahford said in an Instagram post. million.

The president of the Indonesian Football Association said in a statement that the association had banned Arema from hosting matches for the remainder of the season.

Sports and Youth Minister Zainudin Amali told CNN Indonesia he was coordinating with the national police and the Indonesian Football Federation to “identify the parties responsible for the disaster”. He told local media that the ministry would consider banning spectators from the stadium.

You may also like

Premier League-Haaland has two shots and one pass...

Expo Inox is looking for confirmation on the...

Serie D. Another collapse of the Dolomites, beaten...

Volley Superlega, Perugia starts strong, Monza overwhelmed

Kogasso returns to the ring after a series...

Cycling, Tour of Croatia: Viviani’s winning sprint. Mohoric...

Vigevano finishes sixth among the Cento Torri women’s...

Grandparents’ Day, on October 2 the superheroes of...

Manchester City – Manchester United: diretta live Premier...

Orsi, the oriundo paid in gold

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy