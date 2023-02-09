Manchester United 2-2 Leeds United

On February 9th, Beijing time, the results of the 23015th phase of the winning lottery were announced. 19 bets were opened for the first prize in this issue, and the single bet bonus was more than 1.59 million yuan, and the 13.62 million rollover was emptied. The second prize opened 506 bets, with a single bet bonus of 14,140 yuan, and Ren Jiu opened 3,834 bets, with a bonus of 3,920 yuan per bet. The current lottery sales volume is 37,265,186 yuan, and the total betting amount of any nine is 23,484,764 yuan.

In the French Cup, Auxerre lost 2-3 to Rodez and was 5 times upset. Angers, Paris FC, and Lyon all drew with their respective opponents. Toulouse and Marseille won the test. In the Premier League, Manchester United drew 2-2 with Leeds United when they were two goals behind at home. In the FA Cup, Sunderland 2-3 Fulham. In the German Cup, Nuremberg drew with Dusseldorf and Bochum 1-2 Dortmund. In the earlier matches, Frankfurt and Freiburg both won easily in the German Cup; in the FA Cup, Burnley beat Ipswich Town 2-1; Lenitana.

win

burden

color Man couplet mulberry

Germany

orchid Uncle

kindness

profit mulberry

Germany

Howe Law

orchid

gram new

Lun

fort Wave Hung sa

le

Ni hold head high hot -bar

Lai

F inside hold head high Europe

stuffed

you picture

Lu

hereby horse game 1 3 3 1 1 1 1 3 3

The deadline for redemption of prizes in this period is April 10, 2023. Overdue prizes will be discarded