13 days countdown!The Clippers and Westbrook's discussion of joining has attracted heated discussions: it's better to sign the 63-year-old magician – yqqlm

13 days countdown!The Clippers and Westbrook’s discussion of joining has attracted heated discussions: it’s better to sign the 63-year-old magician – yqqlm

Original title: 13 days countdown!The Clippers and Westbrook discuss joining hotly debated celebrity: it is better to sign the 63-year-old magician

Countdown to 13 days! The talk of the Clippers-Russian merger sparked heated debate: Is it better to sign the 63-year-old Wizards with a franchise option? Prior to this, Westbrook was traded to the Jazz. The Jazz paid the bill and agreed to let Westbrook find a new home by himself.

According to NBA regulations, only players who signed before March 2, Beijing time, are eligible to play for the new team in the playoffs. In other words, if Westbrook wants to have a chance to play in the playoffs, he still has 13 days. So far this season, Westbrook is averaging 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game.

Last week, Clippers forward George confirmed that he had contacted Westbrook and expressed his belief that Westbrook could join the Clippers. George worked with Westbrook on the Thunder. He said: “We have enough shooters to surround him and give him enough space. I’m a Westbrook fan. I had the best time of my career with him. One of the best seasons. I know what he can do, he can improve the team, he’s a genius, he can rebound, he can help his teammates, make everyone’s game easier.”

Prior to this, the Clippers traded to adjust the lineup, sending away three guards Wall, Reggie, and Kennard, and getting Hyland, Gordon, and Plumlee. There are no traditional guards. It is reported that in addition to the Clippers, the Wizards, Heat and Bulls are also Westbrook’s future destinations. However, the Heat’s current goal has become Love, and it is unlikely to sign Westbrook.

See also  Nba: the rings of champions 2022 delivered to the Golden State Warriors

Although George is optimistic about Westbrook helping the Clippers, Bill Simmons doesn’t think so. He immediately said on social media, “The Clippers are crazy for wanting Westbrook. If they sign the 63-year-old Wizards, I will feel better.” This is indeed a bit exaggerated, but it also shows that Bill- How unpopular Simmons is to Westbrook.

After Westbrook was traded, he never appeared again. Recently, Westbrook’s wife Nina posted a photo of the two on Valentine’s Day. In the photo, Westbrook is all smiles. He is not happy with the Lakers, will the new option make him happy?Return to Sohu to see more

