Original title: 13 major market trends!The Lakers are Irving’s first choice, James’ salary may set a new record

What are the deals and signing trends in the past night? The record reiterates that the Lakers are Irving’s first choice, the Nets are not interested in Westbrook’s big contract, and James’ total salary may reach a record $532 million

According to Lakers reporter Jovan Buha, all indications are that if Irving leaves the Nets, whether it is through a trade between now and the trade deadline or becoming a free agent next summer, the Lakers are his first choice.

Considering the lack of interest in an Irving trade from teams currently in the league, it looks like the Lakers would be the most likely choice for Irving in the summer, not the Nets. Westbrook’s $47 million contract expires next summer.

The Nets aren’t interested in Westbrook’s $47 million deal, which means the Lakers have to pull in a third team — the Pacers, Spurs, Jazz and Knicks are all possible options — to accept Westbrook’s salary.

At present, the Lakers still refuse to take two first-round picks in the Westbrook trade. If the Pacers accept the offer of Westbrook + a first-round pick, the Lakers will be willing to use such a chip to trade for Hield and Turner.

3. Westbrook may eventually become a Lakers backup Lakers reporter Jovan Buha reported that Lakers new coach Hamm will have more power to bench Westbrook late in the game, which may ultimately result in Westbrook being removed from the starting lineup. See also Di Ali Gerba's "swollen face sausage mouth" stills exposed!Comparable to the classic style of "East and West" Last season, Westbrook was abandoned by Vogel many times at critical moments. The new Lakers coach Hamm has more power. If Westbrook does not perform well or does not obey the coaching staff, he may become a substitute or even become a substitute. Deprecated. 4. James’ salary is expected to hit an all-time record James will be eligible to renew a 2-year, $98 million new contract with the Lakers on August 5. The Lakers plan to provide such a contract, but James may delay or even not renew the contract; ESPN salary expert Bobby Marks said that if James and the Lakers With the new contract, his career earnings will reach $532 million, which would be the highest total earnings for an NBA player ever. However, Marks added that this record is destined to be broken in the next few years as the overall wage level of players rises. 5. Nunn has not resumed 5v5 training Nunn reportedly spent the offseason working out Monday through Thursday with the team’s young players, including Reeves, Stanley Johnson, Gabriel, Houghton Tucker and Damian Jones and other players, he has yet to resume 5v5 training, which is the next hurdle he needs to overcome, and it looks like he should be ready by the start of training camp. Nunn previously said: I feel like I’m at 100% right now, back to the high level I can normally play. Nunn will miss the entire 2021-22 season due to injury. 6. According to Jack Fischer, Heat president Pat Riley likes Cavaliers guard Sexton, who may join the Heat in the future; Sexton wants an average salary of 20 million contracts and sees himself as a starter 2 Number position; but the Cavaliers are only willing to give 40 million for 3 years at most, the contract renewal negotiations between the two sides failed, and Sexton was very dissatisfied. See also Become an organization center!Han Xu scored 13 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists in a big victory for Liberty 7. Ish Wainwright, a free agent, has agreed to sign a two-way contract with the Suns; Wainwright also signed a two-way contract with the Suns last season (which was later converted to a formal contract) and replaced the Suns. In 45 regular-season games, he averaged 2.4 points and 1.2 rebounds per game. 8. The Suns officially announced that the team officially signed guard Duane Washington Jr., and the two sides signed a two-way contract; in the 2021-22 season, Duane Washington Jr. played 48 games for the Pacers, averaging 9.9 points and 1.7 rebounds per game 1.8 assists. 9. Free agent guard Isaiah Miller has reached a signing agreement with the Blazers and will fight for a spot on the team’s roster; Isaiah Miller previously played 2 Summer League games for the Jazz, averaging 5 points, 2 rebounds and 2.5 assists. 10. Former NBA player Decker may join the British club London Lions, the two sides are negotiating; Decker has played for the Rockets, Clippers, Cavaliers, Wizards, Raptors. In his NBA career, he averaged 5.6 points and 3.0 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per game in the regular season. 11. The Raptors officially announced the signing of forward Gabe Brown, and the two sides signed an Exhibit 10 training camp contract. Previously in the Las Vegas Summer League, Brown played 4 games for the Thunder, averaging 11 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. 12. Heat player Jovic and Thunder player Pokusevski will miss the European Championship because the Heat and Thunder refuse to let go; Serbian men’s basketball coach Pesic said: For Pokusevski and Jovic , we don’t have permission from their NBA team. Their team hopes they can train in the US to prepare for the new season. See also Hu Mingxuan only lost 2 goals, scored the highest score in the final quarter, 2 steals and killed the game 13. Former NBA player Brandon Paul has signed a contract with Shandong in China. Last season, Brandon Paul played for Spanish club Badalona, ​​where he averaged 7.3 points per game in the league and 8.5 points per game in the Europa League.Return to Sohu, see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

