13 straight wins!Wu Yibing became the first mainland player in the US Open main match and the fifth player in the Grand Slam men’s singles main match

Live it, August 27th. The final round of the 2022 U.S. Open qualifying round of the four-history Grand Slam has ended. Wu Yibing, ranked 178th in the world, fought hard for 2 hours and 02 minutes. 7-6 (5), 6-2 Lectra No. 11 seed Mutaite, played in the adult Grand Slam qualifying for the first time in his career and entered the main game, gaining 13 consecutive victories and 25 points!

Wu Yibing, who was injured in the abdomen, played with an injury. The opponent in the final round of the qualifying round was Mutaite, ranked 112th in the world. The two sides have never had a record of confrontation before.

In the first game, Wu Yibing took the lead in serving. In the second game, he took a 40-0 lead as soon as he came up, and he secured the third break point and established a 3-0 lead. In the 5th game, Mutaite resolved Wu Yibing’s game point and achieved a break. In the 7th game, Wu Yibing saved the break point and secured serve. In the 11th and 12th innings, both sides broke each other’s service games, and the game was dragged into the tiebreaker. In the tie-break, Wu Yibing scored 3 consecutive 2 points with 1-3, 7-5 came from behind, and 7-6 took the lead.

In the second set, Mutaite served first. Wu Yibing scored 4 points to break serve as soon as he came up, but his own serve wasted 2 points and failed to save it. Mutaite saved the break point and established 2- 1 lead. Then Wu Yibing played a shock wave of 5 consecutive games, 6-2 and then the next set, with a big score of 2-0 victory over Mutaite, and entered the Grand Slam men's singles main match for the first time in his career! In the whole game, Wu Yibing fired 2 ACE balls and sent 1 double fault at the same time. Mutaite's data was 0 and 4. Relying on the victory of this game, Wu Yibing became the first Chinese mainland player to enter the US Open men's singles main match, and the fifth mainland Chinese player to play in the Grand Slam men's singles main match!

