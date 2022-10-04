Home Sports 130 million in 4 years!Adebayo: Herro deserves this contract, our future is bright – yqqlm
Live it, October 4th. Today, Heat center Adebayo talked about Herro’s contract extension in an interview after training.

Adebayo said: “This (Hero extension) is amazing. I think he deserves it. He gets his bread. It’s great that he’s here for another five years. The future is bright. Yes. I told him the outside world thought we were doing everything wrong, they were the ones who were wrong.”

Earlier, according to Woj’s report, the agent revealed that Herro had agreed to sign a four-year, 130 million early contract extension with the Heat.

Hero played 66 games for the Heat in the regular season last season, averaging 20.7 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per game; played 15 games in the playoffs, averaging 12.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, and was elected as the NBA’s best player in the 21-22 season. Best sixth person.

