14 – #sedicidonna you say muscle and bone pain during pre- and menopause

by admin
I often receive questions from pre- and menopausal women, active and less active, who ask me the possible cause of pain related to muscles and bones that do not seem to provide relief.

To understand how to reduce them, it is essential to know the cause why they arise. Which as always in this phase of life is often attributable to hormones.

And to know how to act, it is important to remember that nutrition and training are two allies. It doesn’t matter how much we eat and how much we move, but how we do it.

Would you like to know more? Scroll through this new October carousel of #sedicidonna 😊

