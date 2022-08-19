Original title: 14-year-old Ni Zixin leads Pan Jiehong and Liu Ruiqing in the Women’s China Tour Golf Wine Challenge

(2022/8/18, Yantai, Shandong) Ni Zixin, a 14-year-old girl from Wuhan, Hubei, participated in the Women’s Central Tour for the second time. On Thursday, she shot a 69 in the wind at Danling Cuiyuan Golf Club (6078 yards, par 71) in Nanshan, which was lower than Par 2 to take the lead in the first round of the Golf Wine Challenge.

Pan Jiehong, the champion of the 2022 Women’s China Tour qualifying exam, dropped shots in the last two holes and shot 70, one shot behind, and ranked second. Shaanxi Xianyang player Liu Ruiqing handed over 71, ranking third.

Zeng Liqi, who won the runner-up in the Nanshan Women’s Challenge last year, missed the second shot on the fifth hole, the uphill par-5 hole, and made a double bogey. She shot 72 and tied for fourth place with Han Yucen and Li Menghan.

Ni Zixin has always been a very good junior player, winning two heavyweight junior tournaments last year: the HSBC National Junior Championship Finals and the Volvo National Junior Match Play Championship, but when she made her Women’s China Tour debut at the Five Rings Women’s Challenge The performance is not ideal. She said she was a little nervous at the time because it was her first professional competition after all.

Since then, Ni Zixin has participated in many second-level tournaments on the starting point of the China Tour, and won one of them. She admitted that when she came to the platform of the Women’s Tournament again, those competing experiences helped her, and her performance on the first hole today calmed her down immediately.

On the 498-yard par-5 hole, she took advantage of the tailwind to hit the green with a 5-iron second shot on the fairway 210 yards away, and then made a 15-foot putt for the only eagle of the game. It was a pity, however, that she lost 4 shots after that.

“The wind was quite strong off the court, the tee shot was not good several times, and the putter was also a bit strained,” Ni Zixin said, “But on the back nine, my irons were pretty good, and I made a lot of birdies for myself. Opportunity. It should be said that this round of results is my usual average.” Ni Zixin made a birdie on the 12th hole, 166 yards, 8-iron on the par-3 hole to 2 feet and made a birdie on the 14th hole with 40 yards left. Rod, caught the fourth birdie of the day, and took the lead on the women’s China Tour for the first time. But in the middle of the game, it seemed that Pan Jiehong would take the lead. When she made a 25-foot putt on the 14th hole for her fourth birdie of the day, the score was -3. “I was most satisfied with the birdie on the first hole today, because when I came to the game, I had just changed my action, and I had a new putter. When I was birdie, I had more confidence,” said Pan Jiehong, an 18-year-old girl from Hainan. “But on the 17th hole, I looked at the leaderboard and found that I was in the leading position, and my mentality changed a little. The last two holes The putter didn’t play well. See also Zhangjiakou competition area: "strengthening strengths and avoiding weaknesses" do a good job in power protection “With such a strong wind, I can hit a negative shot, which is still satisfying, but I can definitely play better.” Lin Qianhui Liu Ruiqing has lived in Shenzhen all the year round and turned professional in 2018. Last year, he tied for tenth in the China Trust Zhuhai Women’s Challenge. Today she made two 18-foot long putts for birdie, but made bogeys on the eighth and ninth holes. She said that when she practiced in Shenzhen, the speed of the greens was relatively slow, and she clearly felt the speed of the greens in Nanshan. Even if she pushed conservatively sometimes, she still passed a lot of holes. Fortunately, the pushback was 6 to 10 feet. Putting can also push the hole. “I also entered the leading group last year and took the lead,” Liu Ruiqing said. “I feel that this game is a good opportunity to compete for the championship. I hope I can climb to a higher platform.” Other players worth mentioning include 12-year-old Liu Yujie. This is her first time participating in the women’s China Tour as a player. She shot 78 in the first round and tied for 27th. The youngest champion of the Women’s China Tour, Zhang Yahui, had a 73 and tied for seventh. The Golf Wine Challenge is hosted by the China Golf Association, co-organized by Shandong Golf Association, Yantai Sports Bureau, Longkou Sports Bureau, and Longkou Education Bureau. It is certified by the China Women’s Professional Golf Tournament, and the Middle Women’s Professional Golf Tournament (Beijing) Co., Ltd. undertakes, Nanshan International Golf Club undertakes the course for the event, and golf wine is the title sponsor.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: