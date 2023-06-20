14th edition SALERNO SPORT DAY AWARDS

Salernitana Sporting, after the Covid19 break, organizes the 14th edition of “Salerno Sport Day Awards”, an event dedicated to the “best sports“.

Thursday 22 June at 18.30 at the Circolo Canottieri Irno in Salerno, sports managers, entrepreneurs, sponsor companies, athletes, will discuss the issues of the “best sports“, hoping to be able to improve the “Sole 24 Ore” ranking soon , which in terms of “sportsmanship index”, sees the province of Salerno relegated to 71st place out of 107 Italian provinces.

During the event, Salernitana Sporting will propose the candidacy of Salerno European City of Sport 2028.

According to Antonio Sanges (coordinator of the Salernitana Sporting project), this candidacy appears to be the right prize for the winning sports activities carried out by the clubs in our city.

During the event (regional this year), the traditional annual awards ceremony for athletes, sports managers, entrepreneurs and professionals of our territory divided as follows: Sport & Company: Armando Lanzione (US Angri 1927), Ferdinando Elefante (Grigiorossi Srl ), Paolo Grassi (Rari Nantes Salerno), Luca Renis (Power Basket Salerno), Mario Pisapia (Jomy Salerno), Raffaele Angrisani (AC Bracigliano), Maurizio Milan (US Salernitana 1919), Maurizio Puglisi (Gelbison 1956), Salerno Padel, Antonio Radano, Gianluca Vinciguerra, Pino Porzio, Errico Formichella, Valerio Di Carlo, Sport & UNDER 20 (Agostino Arienzo Award): Anna Marie Ndiaye, Giuseppe Di Martino, Anna Marie Maisto, Sirya Bernadette Lambiase, Elisa Gaudino, Sport & Marketing : Andrea Scotti Galletta, Carmine Parrella, Marta Mastrolia, Montella Srl, CEPU Salerno, Luigi Frungillo, Banca Montepruno, Edil Coletta, Circolo Nautico Salerno, FC Torrione, Salerno Guiscard, Criscuolo Petroli, Sport & Culture :Fernando Inglese, Salvatore Fruscione, Sport & Territory : Enzo Todaro (Panathlon Salerno), Candido Di Giacomo (Rari Nantes Arechi), Sport & Victory : (Gianpiero Naddeo Award) Rossella Gregorio, Cyrielle Lauretti Matos.

Sporteconomy and SportBusinessManagement the brands that sponsor the “Salernitana Sporting” event

