Status: 09.03.2023 6:13 p.m

On the 14th match day of the women’s Bundesliga, many teams will face the league heavyweights in a relegation battle.

FC Bayern Munich – MSV Duisburg (Friday, 7:15 p.m.)

Bayern meets VfL Wolfsburg in the DFB Cup semifinals – a major hurdle on the way to the first title of the season. At least in the league, Georgia Stanway and Co. are hot on the heels of the defending champions and can stay that way against Duisburg on Friday evening. Midfielder Stanway knows what it feels like to rack up trophies. During the international break, she secured the Arnold Clark Cup with England for the second time in a row. In the victory in the opening game against South Korea, the Munich player scored the 1-0 lead with a penalty.

14th matchday

arrow right

After winning the European Championship, further proof that England is also a candidate for the World Cup title in the summer. Stanway also wants to go title hunting with FC Bayern. So far, the midfielder has scored twice for Bayern and has otherwise attracted attention primarily because of her physical style of play. No wonder, her boyfriend plays rugby and she likes to watch it.

SV Werder Bremen – Eintracht Frankfurt (Saturday, 1 p.m.)

Frankfurt’s Nicole Anyomi has scored three goals in the current season – two were the last ones against SC Freiburg. Not necessarily the yield that a striker imagines. “I have to be more selfish in front of goal” , said the native of Krefeld in an interview with the “Frankfurter Rundschau” this week. Too often she would rather give up the ball than try to graduate herself.

Now that she’s been spared injuries for a while and has shown that she can score with her brace against Freiburg, she wants to do the same as her role model Cristiano Ronaldo: goals, goals, goals is the motto. At SV Werder Bremen she gets the next opportunity to do so.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen – VfL Wolfsburg (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

The squad carousel turns. While VfL Wolfsburg announced that they wanted to part with some players and only plan to have Merle Frohms in the long-term goalkeeper position, Bayer 04 Leverkusen announced an important contract extension: Lilla Turányi (24) is staying. Hungary’s Footballer of the Year 2022 has been playing for Leverkusen since 2020 and has become a regular there.

Kellermann wants to repeat the great triumph of 2013, when the sporting director was also the coach – the first defeat of the season was just a “slip”.

more

The two-time Hungarian champion is fast and strong in one-on-one combat. She has to be if she wants to hold her ground with Bayer 04 against VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday. The guests will have learned from their defeat against TSG Hoffenheim. A lot will roll up to Turányi and her team.

TSG Hoffenheim – SV Meppen (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

Paulina Krumbiegel could follow in Serge Gnabry’s footsteps. As the only player in the TSG Hoffenheim jersey, Gnabry received the award for the goal of the month from the sports show. Krumbiegel has also been nominated for February with her long-range goal against 1. FC Köln. Just take a shot from your own half and then hit it – that’s typical for the ambitious player.

What is somewhat surprising: the goal against Cologne was her first and only goal of the season so far. The midfielder collects kilometers instead of goals. Against strong defensive Meppen, who are not so dangerous offensively, Krumbiegel could once again dare more in front of the opposing goal. By the way: The game will be the last in which Nadine Rolser is on the sidelines as interim coach. She then hands over to Stephan Lerch.

Turbine Potsdam – 1. FC Köln (Sunday, 4 p.m.)

The goal drought at 1. FC Köln should finally come to an end. Against the bottom of the table from Potsdam, the team of coach Sascha Glass finally wants to work their way up again. Selina Cerci, who was able to celebrate her comeback in football and her debut in Cologne after a long injury break, could help here.

There was nothing she could do to change the draw against Leverkusen, but she might have made the decisive difference on Sunday. Especially since the 22-year-old striker is against her former club. For Turbine Potsdam, she scored 21 times in her two seasons before her injury. That’s what they’re hoping for in Cologne, where they’re in tenth place with ten goals and eleven points.

SGS Essen – SC Freiburg (Sunday, 4 p.m.)

SGS Essen is regarded as a hotbed of talent in women’s football. That’s why the youngest players in the league play in Essen on average, like Beke Sterner. The 20-year-old scored for the second time this season last week and is considered a promising homegrown talent at SGS. But she will probably have to put her dream of playing the Champions League on the back burner for the time being.

She has committed to the SGS for three more years – and Essen will probably not make it to third place in the table in the near future. Especially since Freiburg, Frankfurt and Hoffenheim are now three heavyweights in the league. With currently 14 points in seventh place, the SGS is staying away from the relegation places and could extend the lead in Freiburg. But that will be difficult for Sterner and her young team.