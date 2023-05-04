15 percent at leisure

AApart from individual interviews and brief press releases, only rumors about the investor project of the German Football League (DFL) trickled out to the public for many weeks. This has changed now. The two managing directors, Oliver Leki and Axel Hellmann, who manage the association on an interim basis, provided detailed information on their project for the first time and also gave specific figures. It was known that the sale of 12.5 percent of a still to be founded subsidiary, to which national and international media rights will be outsourced, should bring in two billion euros. The current concept now provides for these rights to revert to the DFL after just 20 years. Above all, however, Hellmann and Leki explained in more detail for the first time how the money could be used and distributed.

Around 40 percent of the total amount raised will be used for an internationalization and digitization project of the DFL, 45 percent will go to the clubs for the expansion of their own infrastructure. The clubs can use around 15 percent of the money freely and use it to strengthen their teams. This third pot in particular was controversial because it was feared that such payments could further damage competitive equality. Because the payments are made according to a key similar to the previous distribution of TV money: the successful get more than the smaller clubs. Since “the distribution will take place over five years”, this concern is now unfounded, said Leki.

A large majority of club representatives are now convinced that it makes sense to break new ground. “We have to diversify our revenue streams,” said Hellmann, which should first and foremost be possible via our own streaming service. More controversial than this part of the project is the use of the remaining 1.2 billion euros among the 36 clubs. There is still a need for discussion there. It is now planned that pots will also be formed that will be used to supply relegated teams from the second to the third division, so that a club like Sandhausen, after several years in the second division, does not suddenly benefit in the event of relegation.

Basically, it is now apparent that the wishes and needs of small clubs have been taken into account more than some large clubs would like, which would like to use more money freely to strengthen their squad. “The accusation that we are going along with football’s price mania does not correspond to the reality of life,” said Hellmann, who, however, alluded to the money flowing into football from the Gulf States and large funds, warned against excessive expectations: “Whether that against enough wind of international investment, I do not know. Probably only if the international regulations take effect.” The DFL is also working on mechanisms that will slow down the unbridled inflow of capital into football.