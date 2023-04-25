Home » 15 potential names of Apple macOS 14 system exposed
15 potential names of Apple macOS 14 system exposed

by admin
IT House reported on April 25 that Apple is expected to officially announce the macOS 14 system at the WWDC 2023 exhibition. According to the latest tweet from Vox Media product manager Parker Ortolani, Apple may choose one of the following 15 trademarked names as the name of macOS 14.

Ortolani accurately predicted in 2021 that Apple would name macOS 12 Monterey. In his latest tweet, he listed 15 names that Apple has registered but has not yet used.

The attached list of IT House is as follows:

Not used:

already used:

Foreign technology media 9to5Mac believes that the update rate of macOS 14 is not large, so it is unlikely to take names such as Mammoth, Sequoia, Redwood, Condor, Grizzly and Diablo.


