15-year-old Xiang girl wins national championship in hurdles

In the National U16 Athletics Championships, the 100-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles are the first, her father is her coach

(Guo Yanyu won the championship with a time of 14.60 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles final of the National U16 Track and Field Championships. Photo/Provided by the interviewee)

Xiaoxiang Morning News reporter Li Nan correspondent Ling Chang reported from Changsha

In the women’s 100-meter hurdles, a slender figure led the way and won the championship with an absolute advantage. The on-site commentator shouted, “No one can catch up”… A few days ago, this video of the competition at the National U16 Track and Field Championships , in the circle of friends of many Hunan people. The girl who led the way and won the championship was Guo Yanyu, a third-year student of Zhuzhou No. 5 Middle School. In addition, she also won the women’s 400-meter hurdles championship, becoming the double champion in this national competition.

Stepping off the podium, 15-year-old Guo Yanyu told the reporter of Xiaoxiang Morning News about her track and field practice and future plans. She was moving at full speed along the track.

After winning the national championship, he thanked his father for his hard work

From October 30th to 31st, the “Fiple Cup” National U16 Track and Field Championships organized by the Chinese Athletics Association and the Chinese Middle School Sports Association was held in Huangshi, Hubei. 15-year-old Guo Yanyu participated in the women’s 100-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles. event and won two gold medals. According to reports, the competition attracted a total of 165 athletes aged 14 to 15 from 29 provinces, municipalities, autonomous regions and clubs across the country.

This is Guo Yanyu’s first time to participate in the national competition. On the podium, her father awarded her the award and stood on the podium together. Her father Guo Cao was also her coach, who took her “running” from childhood. “Just having fun” started, and kept running to bigger fields.

Guo Cao is a coach of the track and field team of Hunan University of Technology. When his daughter Guo Yanyu was a child, he often took her to the playground to run, play, and participate in some interesting track and field competitions. Since 2018, Guo Cao has led his daughter and the children of several colleagues to take the children for two hours of physical exercise after school every afternoon, and gradually enter regular track and field training. For Guo Yanyu to practice hurdles, the father’s original intention was “to exercise his daughter’s courage and learn to overcome difficulties and psychological pressure.” Running and running, Guo Yanyu’s performance began to improve steadily.

In the National U16 Track and Field Championships, Guo Yanyu won the championship with a time of 14.60 in the 100-meter hurdles final, and won the championship with a time of 1:08.22 in the 400-meter hurdles final, stunning everyone. Guo Yanyu said: “I can achieve this result thanks to my father, especially this summer vacation. I often practice three times a day, and the training volume is relatively large. My father always accompanies me and always encourages me.”

In Guo Cao’s view, he pays more attention to performance than ranking. He revealed that he would work together with his daughter to reach the 14-second mark in the 100-meter hurdles.

Sun Haiping and Huang Xiaoxiao give guidance to father and daughter

Every good result is inseparable from the hard training day after day, Guo Yanyu said frankly: “When I first started to practice track and field, I ran every day, but I didn’t get much results. It’s worth the effort and effort.”

After becoming famous in Zhuzhou, Guo Yanyu also went to train with famous coaches in Hunan. Liu Xiang’s coach Sun Haiping and track and field star Huang Xiaoxiao also gave guidance to the father and daughter.

The daughter is studying, and the father Guo Cao is also not idle. He learns from famous teachers how to improve the physical fitness, cardiopulmonary function, core strength, coordination ability and sense of rhythm of teenagers through training.

Now, 15-year-old Guo Yanyu is 181 centimeters tall. In order to cultivate a good sense of rhythm, she usually practices jazz dance, hip-hop and other dances.

In addition, the father and daughter will analyze the technical movement characteristics of elite athletes by watching various track and field competitions, and then learn from them. In Guo Yanyu’s heart, the world‘s flying woman Fraser, the famous Chinese player Ge Manqi and others are her role models. She also likes Xia Sining, a rookie track and field player from Hunan. Xia Sining won the women’s 100-meter hurdles champion at the 2019 World Middle School Athletics Championships.

Immediately after the game, start studying for the exam

At the same time as training, Guo Yanyu has never underestimated the study of cultural classes. Even after participating in track and field training, his cultural performance has been getting better and better, and he has been a “three good student” every year.

“When training and running, my mind is empty. If there is something unhappy about studying, I will feel very relaxed after each practice.” Guo Yanyu said about how to balance training and study. Not only that, but the tenacity and fighting spirit cultivated on the sports field also affects her all the time: “When you encounter difficulties in learning, you won’t be able to do it before, but now you will ask more questions and think more, and you must understand the problems. .”

In Guo Cao’s eyes, after her daughter has practiced track and field, no matter what she learns or does, she is very confident. As a university teacher, he also attaches more importance to cultivating his daughter’s personality and conduct through sports, which he believes is an important foundation for her daughter’s future study and growth.

It is reported that the provincial professional track and field team once offered an olive branch to Guo Yanyu, but both she and her father felt that they should focus on learning and chose to stay in Zhuzhou to continue their normal studies and after-school training. Guo Cao said: “The road of sports has gone to the back. If athletes want to improve their sports level, they not only need a strong professional foundation, but also need knowledge support, including the ability to analyze problems, solve problems and logical thinking, so that they can become an excellent player. athletes.”

Therefore, Guo Yanyu, who is now in the third year of junior high school, returned to Zhuzhou on the day of the national competition, and immediately devoted himself to the study of cultural classes to prepare for the mid-term exam. The 15-year-old national champion hopes to tap into his infinite possibilities on the development path that places equal emphasis on track and field training and cultural studies.

