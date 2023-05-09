Home » 15-year-old referee in Kalbach threatened with death
Sports

15-year-old referee in Kalbach threatened with death

by admin
15-year-old referee in Kalbach threatened with death

AAt first everything looks like an everyday scene in youth football: The referee has just blown the whistle for the district cup final of the C-Juniors between FC Germania 1911 Enkheim and FC Kalbach, the people of Enkheim are celebrating their 2-0 victory with spectators of the same age on the field .

But in addition to the youngsters, a father storms onto the field, yells at the 15-year-old referee and threatens to behead him. The referee steps back, his only 16-year-old assistant referee rushes to his aid and sends his father off the field. The referees then retire to the dressing room.

The incident happened the weekend before last – and has now become a major topic in the (social) media because the Frankfurt referee association published a video on the Instagram platform. She also describes that the father insulted the referees throughout the game. The man is now being investigated for insult and threats, the police said.

According to the Frankfurt referee association, the number of incidents increases, especially at the end of the season, when decisive games are due to be played. For years, there has also been an increase in attacks on referees. In the youth sector, 95 percent of the perpetrators are the legal guardians. “Many clubs don’t take enough responsibility to put the parents in their place,” complains Florian Möller, public relations officer of the Frankfurt referee’s association.

You may also like

GDR national team for women: premiere in the...

Scudetto Napoli: Sorrentino, this party is a great...

Serie A: Osimhen lets Naples celebrate, Milan wins...

There is a group of entrepreneurs in Hangzhou...

Where to see Real Madrid-Manchester City in the...

Hertha BSC: License withdrawal is imminent – “Worst...

2023 Westminster Dog Show: Top moments, winners from...

Villarejo case | The lawyer who gave a...

NBA Playoffs: Success against Warriors – Lakers separates...

After a tight Game 4, the Los Angeles...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy