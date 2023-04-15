Group photo at the scene.

game scene.

Contestants compete seriously.

Competitors compete live.

Red Net Moment, Changde, April 15th(Reporter Huang Gang) On April 15, the 26th Changde Children’s Go Duanwei Tournament kicked off at Zhenghe Go School. The competition lasted for two days, and 1,500 children from all over the city competed on the spot.

This tournament is sponsored by Changde City Chess Association, and undertaken by Changde Zhenghe Go School and Changde Zhaoqiang Go Academy. The game will be arranged with points, and finally the ranking from the no-level group to the high-level group will be competed according to the number of games won and lost, and the rank and level will be determined.

At the competition scene, the young chess players sat calmly on both sides of the chessboard, devoted themselves to the competition, and carefully calculated the gains and losses of each step. The black and white chess pieces play a silent “game” on the chessboard, and wonderful chess games emerge one after another.

It is understood that this competition aims to promote and popularize the game of Go, convey the charm of Go to more people, let more people understand and love Go, stimulate more children’s interest and love for Go, inherit and Carry forward the go culture and promote the in-depth development of Changde’s chess sports.

The person in charge of Zhenghe Go School said that the purpose of holding this event is to further popularize Go among young people and children, and promote the extensive development of national fitness. The school will also actively carry out training and teaching activities to continuously improve the level of Go in the city. Changde Zhenghe Weiqi was established in 2002, and its school scale and teaching staff rank among the top in the province. It has set up a multi-level training system such as high-level sprint class, low-level intensive class, level improvement class and enlightenment entry class. The students taught have won gold and silver in provincial and municipal competitions many times.