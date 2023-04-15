Home Sports 1500 people participated!The 26th Changde Children’s Go Duanwei Tournament kicks off
Sports

1500 people participated!The 26th Changde Children’s Go Duanwei Tournament kicks off

by admin
1500 people participated!The 26th Changde Children’s Go Duanwei Tournament kicks off
1500 people participated!The 26th Changde Children’s Go Duanwei Tournament kicks offnews.css?datetime=20190826″ rel=”stylesheet” type=”text/css”/>

news “>

1500 people participated!The 26th Changde Children’s Go Duanwei Tournament kicks off

red moment

font size:Smallmiddlebig

2023-04-15 11:17:18

Group photo at the scene.

game scene.

Contestants compete seriously.

Competitors compete live.

Red Net Moment, Changde, April 15th(Reporter Huang Gang) On April 15, the 26th Changde Children’s Go Duanwei Tournament kicked off at Zhenghe Go School. The competition lasted for two days, and 1,500 children from all over the city competed on the spot.

This tournament is sponsored by Changde City Chess Association, and undertaken by Changde Zhenghe Go School and Changde Zhaoqiang Go Academy. The game will be arranged with points, and finally the ranking from the no-level group to the high-level group will be competed according to the number of games won and lost, and the rank and level will be determined.

At the competition scene, the young chess players sat calmly on both sides of the chessboard, devoted themselves to the competition, and carefully calculated the gains and losses of each step. The black and white chess pieces play a silent “game” on the chessboard, and wonderful chess games emerge one after another.

It is understood that this competition aims to promote and popularize the game of Go, convey the charm of Go to more people, let more people understand and love Go, stimulate more children’s interest and love for Go, inherit and Carry forward the go culture and promote the in-depth development of Changde’s chess sports.

See also  China Water Week | Rivers rejuvenate and join hands to protect the "Mother River"

The person in charge of Zhenghe Go School said that the purpose of holding this event is to further popularize Go among young people and children, and promote the extensive development of national fitness. The school will also actively carry out training and teaching activities to continuously improve the level of Go in the city. Changde Zhenghe Weiqi was established in 2002, and its school scale and teaching staff rank among the top in the province. It has set up a multi-level training system such as high-level sprint class, low-level intensive class, level improvement class and enlightenment entry class. The students taught have won gold and silver in provincial and municipal competitions many times.

Source: Hongwang Changde Station

Author: Huang Gang

Editor: Zhang Jun


You may also like

2023 USFL odds Week 1: Betting lines, spreads...

Controversy after Rafa’s millionaire jackpot! They accuse Pasapalabra...

The full NBA playoff table

the use of body scanners is “not recorded”,...

Beverly’s 0-point Bulls were eliminated and threatened to...

Anna Patten: Defender eyes FA Cup glory with...

The kitchen as a weapon. A bit of...

Larne: The journey from second-tier strugglers to Premiership...

Scores of the qualifying group from 5 p.m

DeRozan’s daughter being escorted out of the arena

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy