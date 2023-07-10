16-year-old Andreeva is in the round of 16

The 16-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva surprisingly reached the round of 16 at Wimbledon. The qualifier prevailed in the grass classic against her compatriot Anastasia Potapova, who was number 22, 6: 2 7: 5 and is thus straight away in the round of 16 at her premiere in London. There she meets the American Madison Keys .

“It feels incredible,” said Andreyeva. She had played her first major a few weeks ago at the French Open in Paris, where she had reached the third round.

16-year-old Andreeva in the round of 16

She played a strong first set against Potapova. In the second round, however, Andreyeva had some problems and was quickly trailing 1:4. But she found her way back into the game with great fighting spirit and fended off two set balls when the score was 4:5. After 1:35 hours, number 102 in the world used her first match point and then had to collect herself. “I couldn’t show any emotions on the pitch. I was out of breath after every rally,” said Andreyeva, but explained afterwards: “It feels incredible.”

Pegula and Vondrousova already in the quarterfinals

The number four seeded billionaire daughter Jessica Pegula from the USA and the Czech Marketa Vondrousova are the first quarterfinalists. Pegula didn’t give Lesia Zurenko a chance at 6:1 6:3 in 75 minutes. Vondrousova had more trouble with her compatriot Marie Bouzkova at 2: 6 6: 4 6: 3.

More moreover in tableau men and tableau women

