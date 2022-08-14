Original title: 17 teams participated in the Beijing 16th National Games baseball game ended

Beijing News Sports | Reporter Deng Fangjia

On August 14, the “China Sports Lottery Cup” Beijing 16th Games Baseball Game (Youth Competitive Group) ended at the Baseball Stadium of Beijing Lucheng Sports Technical School. In the end, the Fengtai District team and the Chaoyang District team won the Group A and Group B champions. The competition is hosted by the Beijing Municipal People’s Government, undertaken by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports, the Beijing Sports Federation, and the Beijing Municipal Education Commission, and co-organized by the Beijing Sports Competition Management and International Exchange Center, Beijing Lucheng Sports Technical School, and Beijing Baseball Association .

A total of 247 athletes from 17 teams from 9 districts in Dongcheng District, Xicheng District, Chaoyang District, Haidian District, Fengtai District, Tongzhou District, Changping District, Daxing District and Pinggu District competed for 5 days. The team won the championship in Group A, and the runner-up and third place were the Chaoyang District team and the Haidian District team. The Chaoyang District representative team won the championship in Group B, and the Haidian District representative team and the Fengtai District representative team ranked second and third in Group B respectively.

“This competition is divided into two groups, A and B, of which there are 9 teams in Group A and 8 teams in Group B. The level of athletes has improved significantly compared with previous competitions, which reflects the enthusiasm of our city’s youth to participate in baseball projects.” Chief referee Feng Qifeng introduced, “The lineup of referees is strong and experienced. Among the 31 referees selected, 11 are national-level referees. They strictly follow the principles of seriousness, seriousness, fairness and accuracy, and create a good competition atmosphere for the athletes with high-quality and efficient services. “

“The smooth progress of the Games with the theme of ‘Wonderful 16th National Games, Vibrant Double Olympic City’ is inseparable from the full cooperation of all delegations, referee technical teams and staff. Especially in the normalization of epidemic prevention and control At this stage, the athletes still maintain high fighting spirit, and their performance is particularly outstanding, which is worthy of recognition.” said Liu Jingang, secretary general of the Beijing Baseball Association.

Editor: