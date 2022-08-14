Beijing News Sports | Reporter Deng Fangjia
On August 14, the “China Sports Lottery Cup” Beijing 16th Games Baseball Game (Youth Competitive Group) ended at the Baseball Stadium of Beijing Lucheng Sports Technical School. In the end, the Fengtai District team and the Chaoyang District team won the Group A and Group B champions. The competition is hosted by the Beijing Municipal People’s Government, undertaken by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports, the Beijing Sports Federation, and the Beijing Municipal Education Commission, and co-organized by the Beijing Sports Competition Management and International Exchange Center, Beijing Lucheng Sports Technical School, and Beijing Baseball Association .
A total of 247 athletes from 17 teams from 9 districts in Dongcheng District, Xicheng District, Chaoyang District, Haidian District, Fengtai District, Tongzhou District, Changping District, Daxing District and Pinggu District competed for 5 days. The team won the championship in Group A, and the runner-up and third place were the Chaoyang District team and the Haidian District team. The Chaoyang District representative team won the championship in Group B, and the Haidian District representative team and the Fengtai District representative team ranked second and third in Group B respectively.
“This competition is divided into two groups, A and B, of which there are 9 teams in Group A and 8 teams in Group B. The level of athletes has improved significantly compared with previous competitions, which reflects the enthusiasm of our city’s youth to participate in baseball projects.” Chief referee Feng Qifeng introduced, “The lineup of referees is strong and experienced. Among the 31 referees selected, 11 are national-level referees. They strictly follow the principles of seriousness, seriousness, fairness and accuracy, and create a good competition atmosphere for the athletes with high-quality and efficient services. “
“The smooth progress of the Games with the theme of ‘Wonderful 16th National Games, Vibrant Double Olympic City’ is inseparable from the full cooperation of all delegations, referee technical teams and staff. Especially in the normalization of epidemic prevention and control At this stage, the athletes still maintain high fighting spirit, and their performance is particularly outstanding, which is worthy of recognition.” said Liu Jingang, secretary general of the Beijing Baseball Association.
The Organizing Committee of the competition has strictly reviewed and certified competition equipment such as competition uniforms, bats, gloves, helmets, protective gear, etc., to epidemic prevention and control, venue management and control, competition safety, medical services and other aspects to ensure the maximum degree of assurance. The game went smoothly.
The hot weather could not stop the passion of the players, and the game was extremely fierce. The players went all out to perform wonderful performances such as “strikes”, “hits”, “double kills” and “home runs”. In the open fan-shaped field, the climax of the game is exciting and exciting. The firm eyes, positive attitude and united atmosphere show the good mental outlook of the youth in our city. The successful holding of the game is conducive to the establishment of the city’s baseball reserve talent system, further mobilizing the enthusiasm of the districts to cultivate reserve talents, and laying a solid foundation for the comprehensive development of the city’s baseball project.
This Municipal Games has the official partners of the event, Beijing Combit Sports Technology Co., Ltd., China Resources C’estbon Beverage (China) Co., Ltd., Aituai (Beijing) Sporting Goods Co., Ltd., and the official sponsor Yiling Health Technology Co., Ltd. , Moteng Sports Equipment (Sihong) Co., Ltd., and Beijing Longcheng Lihua Fast Food Catering Management Co., Ltd.
Image source: Beijing Sports Competition Management and International Exchange CenterReturn to Sohu, see more
Editor:
Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.