Original title: 17 Warriors VS98 Bulls?Arenas: Who will guard Jordan Warriors depends on three-pointers

17 Warriors VS98 Bulls?Arenas: Who will guard Jordan Warriors depends on three-pointers

Live it, September 8th. Recently, former NBA player Arenas talked about Dream Chasing’s remarks about the 17 Warriors and the 98 Bulls on the “VLADTV” program.

Related reading: Chasing Dreams: We Can Win 98 Bulls by Double Digits So Comparing Different Era Is Stupid

Arenas said: “Can they beat Jordan by double digits? I don’t agree, I don’t agree. Jordan can beat the opponent of the dream team alone when he is angry. You have heard the story of the dream team. The dream team found The college team sparred for training. They won the first game, and then Jordan got serious and won them by 30 and 40 points. One of these two teams is offensive and the other is defensive. Of course, the Warriors can also defend. But the problem Who can stop Jordan, the Bulls may not be able to stop Durant and Curry, but they have enough size advantages.”

“Jordan’s first two steps are very fast, he’s hard to guard in the half, I don’t think you can limit him. The Warriors have a lot of scorers, but the Bulls have Rodman, Jordan, Harper, and they’re all better than Klay. The defense is better, and their entire team is on defense. I respect the self-confidence of Dream Chasing. The Warriors depend on three-pointers for life and death. If it is a 7-game series, it is difficult to bet that the Warriors can shoot well on three-pointers in 7 games. .”

(Nine Five Pigs)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: