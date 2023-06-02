18-year-old golf player and Changsha kid Wang Yiyang realizes his dream through single-stroke sports-Focus Today- Hunan Online

Before the college entrance examination, he has “swinged” into Shenzhen University

18-year-old golf player and Changsha boy Wang Yiyang fulfilled his dream through single sports, and sent a message to his classmates “Come on” after completing the graduation trip

Wang Yiyang participated in the 2022 National Golf Championships.Photo provided by the interviewee

“I’m already ashore, you guys come on!” On May 30th, Wang Yiyang, a third-year student of Changsha Lushan Binjiang Experimental School who is preparing for the National Golf Championships at the Changsha Lvdong Xiaoxiang Golf Training Base, presented himself to the friends who are about to take the college entrance examination. blessing of.

After many preparations for golf competitions and crossing the single-stroke sports, while other students are still sprinting for the college entrance examination at this time, his high school career has come to an end. A few days ago, his name appeared on the 2023 sports training major admission list of Shenzhen University.

■All media reporter Ye Zhu

On the eve of the college entrance examination, he traveled abroad and got a diving certificate

In the single sports competition held in April this year, Wang Yiyang voluntarily applied for Shenzhen University. After the list of proposed admissions was announced in mid-May, he turned around and traveled to the Philippines.

“I spent 7 days in the Philippines, 4 days of which were used to obtain the AOW diving certificate.” Even though the “burden” of the college entrance examination has been unloaded, Wang Yiyang’s “examination” pace does not seem to stop. “With this certificate, I will be able to dive in open water when I go to the beach.” Since childhood, he likes to travel and has been to Japan, the United States, Australia, and some Southeast Asian countries.

Sea turtles and whales are right in front of you, check out the underwater plane attractions… On May 29, Wang Yiyang, who just returned from a trip to the Philippines, is still reminiscing about the wonderful scenery 30 meters below the sea surface.

The June college entrance examination is coming soon, but Wang Yiyang looks relaxed, “I put the pressure of the exam beforehand.”

On May 19, Shenzhen University announced the 2023 sports training major admission list. Wang Yiyang, who is 18 years old and 177 cm tall, has already made up his mind. “Actually, after the on-site test, I probably knew the result. Combined with the admission line in previous years, it was several points higher. I feel that the admission is no problem.”

The sports road of “athlete master” is not easy

The self-confident Wang Yiyang talked eloquently about where he came from. In fact, his sports path is not easy.

“Every winter and summer vacation or before a big competition, I will go to Guangzhou for training for a period of time, and I will train for 8 hours a day.” As we all know, golf is a “not cheap” sport. In Guangzhou, Wang Yiyang signed a contract with a local golf course, which waived the venue fee.

In Changsha during non-holidays, Wang Yiyang usually finishes class two classes early, takes the subway home, and rides 15 minutes to the Green Sports Xiaoxiang Foreign-related Golf Driving Range. “After practicing for an hour, go home and do homework.”

“I don’t think golf requires a particularly high level of physical talent. It mainly depends on explosive power.” In addition to practicing golf swings, Wang Yiyang also needs to improve his explosive power by exercising his cardiopulmonary function and doing anaerobic exercises.

A reporter from Sanxiang Metropolis Daily learned that from May to December 2022 alone, Wang Yiyang participated in as many as 14 major domestic and international competitions.

In January of this year, the China Golf Association officially awarded 19 golf players the title of International Athlete and Athlete, and Wang Yiyang is one of them.

“After the exams are over, I want to drive to pick them up”

He started playing golf at the age of 10, and decided to take this sport at the age of 12. At the age of 14, he obtained the men’s second-level golf player certificate and began to participate in domestic and international competitions. With the support of his family, Wang Yiyang gradually grew up.

“Before the age of 14, my parents would accompany me to participate in some provincial competitions. But after the age of 14, when I went to compete outside the province, my family helped me book air tickets and hotels, and I took care of the rest by myself.” In the major arenas, Wang Yiyang met many like-minded peers.

After years of working alone, Wang Yiyang has matured thinking, “Entering university will face many temptations, and it is easy for people to relax professional training. The first two years of university may be the time when I face huge challenges. If I can adjust well, I hope that I will I can officially embark on the professional golf path.”

There are only a few days left before the college entrance examination in June. Wang Yiyang said excitedly, “I have already got my driver’s license. After my classmates finish their college entrance examination, I want to drive to pick them up.”

After the college entrance examination is over and he bids farewell to his classmates, he will immediately go to the next stop – the 2023 National Golf Championships on June 12.

(First trial: Xiong Boyu Second trial: Liu Le Third trial: Xie Feng)