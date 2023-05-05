19-year-old Wenzhou “Flying Fish” Pan Zhanle won two golds in 4 days at the National Swimming Championships

On May 4, Pan Zhanle after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Zongzhi

After breaking the Asian record in the men’s 100-meter freestyle on May 1 and winning the championship, Wenzhou teenager Pan Zhanle won the 200-meter freestyle championship on the 4th. His time of 1:44.65 is also the best in the world so far this year. The result is very close to Sun Yang’s Asian record of 1:44.39.

Before the start of the “Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 National Swimming Championships, no one could have imagined that the Chinese swimming team could usher in such a big breakthrough in the men’s short-distance freestyle event.

Especially in the men’s 100-meter freestyle, the time of 47.22 seconds not only broke the Asian record of 47.56 seconds held by Korean player Huang Xuanyou, but also greatly refreshed the national record of 47.65 seconds that had been maintained for nine years.

What is even more exciting is that Pan Zhanle, who has brought a series of surprises, is only 19 years old.

When he was a beginner, the coach praised him for his good understanding

“Ale is a child with excellent physical condition, willing to endure hardships, and strong understanding. He is a rare good seed.” Mentioning Pan Zhanle, his first coach Ye Xin was very pleased.

The reporter looked through Ye Xin’s circle of friends and found that he had put the short video of his disciple breaking the Asian record at the top. “Continue to work hard. With time, he will achieve greater achievements on a bigger stage.” Ye Xin said.

Pan Zhanle, who was born in 2004, was recruited into the seedling class by the Wenzhou Junior Swimming School at the age of 4 and a half due to his good overall physical fitness. Under the guidance of Ye Xin, he started his “flying fish” life.

The first time I saw Pan Zhanle was in autumn. As soon as he stepped into the water, Pan Zhanle made Ye Xin’s eyes shine: “He has a very good understanding, and he can learn the movements once he is taught.” From then on, he began to pay attention to this boy.

Speaking of Pan Zhanle, Ye Xin mentioned two words the most: smart. “When talking about technical movements, he listened very attentively and learned quickly.” In Ye Xin’s impression, Pan Zhanle showed a swimming talent with good water sense in the early stage of training, and his physical fitness and explosive power were relatively outstanding.

In September 2011, Pan Zhanle was sent to Wenzhou Sports School to learn from coach Wang Shi. “Zhan Le has a restrained personality and is not playful like children of the same age. He trains very seriously and hard.” In Wang Shi’s memory, Xiao Zhan Le has a strong interest and enthusiasm for swimming. “He has loved swimming since he was a child and regarded swimming as fun. .” Wang Shi said.

When he was a teenager, Pan Zhanle’s grades had surpassed those of his peers. At the 15th Zhejiang Provincial Games held in 2014, Pan Zhanle, who had just turned 10, won seven gold medals in five days of competition, including 50m, 100m, 400m freestyle and 200m medley, as well as 3 relays. He can pull down opponents several positions in a game. At the 2021 National Games, 16-year-old Pan Zhanle won the bronze medal in the men’s 100-meter freestyle on behalf of the Zhejiang team, and then won the gold medal in the 4×100-meter freestyle relay with his teammates.

At the Budapest World Championships held in June last year, Pan Zhanle swam 47.79 seconds in the 100-meter freestyle final, ranking fourth. The more eye-catching performance was in the previous semi-finals. Pan Zhanle tied the national record set by Ning Zetao with a time of 47.65 seconds. It was his first time to participate in the Changchi World Championships. The 18-year-old Pan Zhanle became the second athlete in the history of Chinese freestyle to swim under the 48-second mark in the 100-meter course.

Aiming at Hangzhou Asian Games

The men’s 100-meter freestyle is known as the “flying fish fight” in the swimming pool. The short-distance swim includes a turn, which requires high explosive power and technical details. “Pan Zhanle’s rapid progress is inseparable from the hard training day after day and the scientific guidance of the provincial team coach Zheng Kunliang.” Ye Xin said.

The Chinese men’s short-distance freestyle really lacks players with world-level competitiveness. Since Ning Zetao’s defeat in the Rio Olympics, it has been difficult for a long time to emerge athletes who can enter the final level of the World Series.

The appearance of Pan Zhanle let everyone see the new hope of Chinese swimming in the men’s short self-propelled event. In this year’s Hangzhou Asian Games, in addition to individual events, Pan Zhanle’s relay competition is also exciting. At that time, the Chinese team will face the powerful South Korean team in the men’s 4X200m freestyle relay competition. With Pan Zhanle and Wang Shun participating, it will add more confidence to the Chinese team to win the championship.

From the blockbuster at the World Swimming Championships in Budapest last year to breaking the Asian record now, Pan Zhanle’s “flying fish” life has just begun.