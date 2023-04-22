1972 Olympic assassination: Commission set up | sportschau.de

As of: 04/21/2023 6:26 p.m

The Federal Ministry of the Interior has set up a commission to investigate the assassination attempt on the Israeli team during the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich.

Eight experts from different fields of science are to scientifically present and evaluate the events as well as the pre- and post-history of that time, as the ministry announced on Friday in Berlin. The Institute for Contemporary History Munich-Berlin supports the work of the committee. The commission was decided last fall on the 50th anniversary of the assassination.

Central Council of Jews welcomes new commission

“There has been a lack of clarification, processing, transparency and taking responsibility for far too long”, said Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) according to the announcement. “The assassination left deep wounds. It is shameful that nagging questions have remained unanswered for far too long” said Faeser.

It is particularly important to her that dealing with the relatives after the assassination and questions of the culture of remembrance are examined. “Hopefully, the reappraisal will contribute to historical justice,” explained Ankie Spitzer. She is the widow of André Spitzer, the Israeli fencing trainer who was killed in the attack.

The Central Council of Jews in Germany also welcomed the new commission. Central Council President Josef Schuster called the appointment an elementary and long overdue step towards reappraisal. “The events were accompanied by a comprehensive and shocking state failure.”

Eleven Israelis killed

On September 5, 1972, Palestinian terrorists broke into the athletes’ quarters in the Olympic Village, shot dead two men and took nine hostages. Around 18 hours later, a rescue attempt at the airfield in Fürstenfeldbruck ended in a bloodbath. All nine Israeli hostages, one policeman and five assassins died. The terrorists wanted to free more than 200 prisoners in Israel and the RAF terrorists Andreas Baader and Ulrike Meinhof.

In August last year, Germany had agreed on compensation payments with the bereaved. 28 million euros should be paid.