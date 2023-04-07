article by Nicholas Pucci

Do we really need to go looking for three clues to prove that Tiger Woods is a golf phenomenon? I do not think so, just browse through the album of records to see his name head a congruous number of rankings. For example, that of winningest player in history on the PGA Tour, with 82 hits, which added to the 41 on the European Tour add up to something like 123 (!!!) tournaments won in his career; the one of having been number 1 in the world for 683 weeks, more than double Greg Norman chasing at 331; the one of being the only golfer to win all four modern-era Majors in the space of a single year (between 2000 and 2001). And then there would also be that he became the first sportsman in the world to have exceeded a billion dollars in earnings between victories and sponsors… but this is only the consequence of a Guinness Book of Records career.

And then, since we are in times of Masterslet’s move to theAugusta National Golf Clubthe most prestigious course and tournament in the world, ed let’s take a look at that roll of honor that smells like a legendto date 1995 when, still amateur, Woods made his debut passing the cut and finishing 41st, obviously excelling among the players who are still waiting to pass professionals, 1996, when he fails to enter among the “elected” who play the decisive weekend, 1997 when… when today’s truly memorable story begins.

Woods, who was born in Cypress, California on December 30, 1995, he is just over 21 years oldbut if he’s been a pro since June of the previous year, when he made his debut at Greater Milwaukee Open already making the first hole-in-one of his career as a champion, he then showcased the first three titles on the PGA Tour, presenting himself at the Masters as a luxury outsider.

Nick Faldo, former champion in 1989 and 1990, wears the “green jacket” of reigning champion for the trio completed in 1996 by beating Greg Norman by 5 strokes, and starts with the favors of the predictions, although he faces competition from other recent winners of the tournament, such as Ben Crenshaw, José Maria Olazabal, Bernhard Langer, Fred Couples and Ian Woosnam, or old foxes such as Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson and Severiano Ballesteros. In short, the usualking’s floor” which competes on the meadows ofAugusta National with the hope, on Sunday evening, of wearing that jacket that really all, absolutely all golfers on the planet dream of seeing themselves on one day.

As often happens at the Masters, the first round gives the showcase to players without excellent pedigree, in this case John Huston and Paul Stankowski who occupy the first two places in the standings with 67 and 68 strokes respectively, in turn preceding that Paul Azinger, 69 strokes, who in 1993 took away the enormous satisfaction of beating everyone at the PGA Championship. And if Costantino Rocca is provisionally fifth paired with Olazabal and Nick Price, one who has three Major on the bulletin board, who is already in fourth place, ready to launch the first attack on supremacy? Own Tiger, who pays the price of emotion in his first Masters as a professional with a bad 40 in the first nine holes, returns to the clubhouse with a sensational 30 in the back nine (with eagle on the 15th hole), signing a first card of 70 strokes. Don’t worry, in the next three laps he will be able to do much better.

On Friday, in fact, Woodswith that almost perfect swing, with an already absolutely superior short game, and relentless when putting, scores 66 strokes (with eagle at hole 13), leaping by force to the lead with a 3 stroke advantage over the Scotsman Colin Montgomeriethe eternal placing of golf, who also rounds in 67 shots and surpasses Rocca by 1 shot, constant in his performance with two first rounds in 71 and 69 shots.

Indeed, if after 36 holes balance still reigns supreme, on Saturday evening the competitive story already seems to tip the scales in favor of Woods. The “tigre“, Indeed, repeats another anthology round, this time in 65 rounds (with 7 birdies and no boogey), extending on the competition, which he now entrusts to an excellent Rocca, provisionally second thanks to another round in 70 shots that keeps him 9 shots away, the very few remaining chances to deny the young Californian phenomenon to conquer the first Major of his still fresh career.

To complete the work, Woods only needs one last round of 69 strokes, going to close a tournament-masterpiece at 18 strokes under par, leaving Tom Kite, finally second, at 12 strokes (!!!) of distance, the largest gap ever scored at the Masters. And if Tommy Tolles and Tom Watson follow closely and Rocca, author of a last lap in 75 strokes, finally occupies a more than honorable fifth place, all that remains is to update the book of records: Tiger Woods enters it by force, he is just over 21 years old and it is only the beginning of a career, truly, without equal. To be continued…