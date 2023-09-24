19th Asian Games in Hangzhou: A Spectacle of Olympic and Non-Olympic Events

Title: 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou Kick Off with a Record Number of Events

Subtitle: A Showcase of Olympic and Non-Olympic Sports from Asia

Hangzhou, China – The highly anticipated 19th Asian Games commenced on the evening of September 23rd at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium, marking the start of a thrilling 15 days of athletic competition. With a staggering range of events, this edition of the Asian Games boasts the largest number of sporting events in its history.

Featuring 40 major events, 61 sub-events, and 481 minor events, the 19th Asian Games encompasses a diverse array of sports. Notably, 29 of these events are Olympic events, aligned with the upcoming Paris Olympics, while 11 non-Olympic events have also been introduced, showcasing the unique characteristics of various Asian regions.

The competition categories in this Asian Games include track and field, football, boxing, water polo, as well as other competitive, ball, confrontation, and water sports. Among the Olympic events are triathlon, archery, badminton, swimming, and weightlifting, all of which will serve as qualifiers for the Paris Olympics, adhering to the Asian Games’ event setting rules.

Aside from Olympic events, the Asian Games organizers have made sure to showcase the cultural diversity of Asia by including characteristic sports events from different regions. Among the 11 non-Olympic events, martial arts, sepak takraw, cricket, jiu-jitsu, and kabaddi represent the distinct athletic traditions of East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Central Asia, and West Asia, respectively. These sports, rooted in the rich heritage of traditional folk activities, not only have a dedicated fan base but also possess strong regional characteristics.

On September 24th, the first day of full-fledged competition after the opening ceremony, a total of 31 gold medals will be up for grabs. This day will witness competitions in rowing, martial arts, and swimming, among other major events. The coveted gold medals include seven in rowing, two in martial arts, two in fencing, one in competitive gymnastics, four in judo, two in shooting, two in taekwondo, four in modern pentathlon, and seven in swimming.

Chinese athletes are expected to make their mark on September 24th by participating in the women’s lightweight double sculls in rowing, men’s martial arts Changquan, and women’s 10-meter air rifle team and individual shooting events. Zou Jiaqi/Qiu Xiuping, Sun Peiyuan, Huang Yuting, Wang Zhilin, Han Jiayu, and other Chinese contenders will fiercely compete for gold medals in their respective disciplines.

The 19th Asian Games promises to deliver captivating displays of athleticism, cultural exchanges, and exceptional sporting achievements. As the event unfolds over the next two weeks, fans and spectators from across the globe eagerly await the thrill and excitement that this prestigious sporting event brings.

