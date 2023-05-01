2-0 win against 1860 Munich: Saarbrücken maintains its chances of promotion

Status: 04/30/2023 4:00 p.m

With a 2-0 win against 1860 Munich on Sunday in Ludwigspark, 1. FC Saarbrücken have fought their way up to one point to be relegated to the second division. So the ascent is within reach again.

The third league is in the final sprint – and every game is now a final. This also applies to the game on Sunday afternoon in Ludwigspark in front of around 14,000 spectators.

opening goal by Günther Schmidt

In the first 20 minutes or so, they saw a rather cautious scanning of the two clubs and, above all, many interruptions due to injuries. Rather out of nowhere, the hosts scored the lead in the 24th minute – initiated by Rabihic, which is well worth seeing. He passed to Rizzuto in the penalty area, who brought the ball back to the center, where Julian Günther-Schmidt was spot on and only had to nod off.

After that, the Munich lions were actually challenged, but they found no recipe against well-standing Saarbrücken. They had the next big chance through Neudecker in the 33rd minute, which Löwen keeper Hiller could only fend off with a brilliant save.

Gauss increased to 2:0

The following corner brought the second goal for Saarbrücken. Zeitz’s header towards the goal is intercepted, but the rebound lands directly in front of Marcel Gaus’ feet, who hits the left corner from a short distance.

Saarbrücken then kept control of the game and ultimately went into the break with a deserved 2-0 lead.

Saarbrücken survives Munich urge phase

After the change of sides, the guests presented themselves a little more actively, sometimes went the long way forward and actually created a few chances – but without scoring. The Saarbrücken team survived this phase of pressure at the beginning of the second half unscathed and gained more security as the game went on.

In the final phase, too, the better chances were again on Saarbrücken’s side – but it remained 2-0.

FCS only one point behind Dresden

With the victory, the Saarbrucken move up to one point at Dynamo Dresden, which currently occupies the relegation place. Wehen Wiesbaden on the first real promotion place is only four points away. Those from Freiburg who are ahead of them are not eligible for promotion.

Ahead of the Saarbrücken team is Osnabrück, level on points with Dresden, which won 4:3 against Zwickau in a crazy game on Saturday. So there are several teams that still have legitimate chances of promotion – so every point counts in the coming weeks.

Supposedly easy remaining program of the FCS

FCS will continue against Oldenburg next Sunday (kick-off at 1 p.m.). This is followed by Hallescher FC, MSV Duisburg and Viktoria Köln – with the exception of Cologne, all teams from the lower table area, i.e. supposedly solvable tasks. But just the defeat against relegation candidate Meppen last week has shown that even easy tasks can quickly become a stumbling block.

The sportarena will also report on this topic on April 30, 2023 on SR television.

