2-1 at Inter, Roma win the U17 championship in front of coach Mancini – Calcio

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 23 – Roma beat Inter 2-1 and won the Scudetto Under 17 Serie A and B 2022-23, conquering the Italian flag for the eighth time in the category. The Nerazzurri took the lead, but the Giallorossi team proved to be more cynical and more practical and equalized first with Feola and then overturned the result with Nardozi.



The match was attended by the coach of the Italian national team Roberto Mancini, at the Del Conero stadium in Ancona, together with the president of the Marche Region Francesco Acquaroli. (HANDLE).



