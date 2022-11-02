[Netease Sports News on the 2nd]In the 6th round of the Champions League Group D, Sporting Portugal at home against Frankfurt. The two teams had 7 points before the game, and it was a battle of life and death. In the end, last season’s Europa League champion Frankfurt won 2-1 with a reversal, ranking second in the group with 10 points, and qualified with Tottenham. Sporting Portugal ranked third in the group and got tickets for the Europa League play-offs.

At 39 minutes, Sporting Portugal opened the scoring. Portugal Sport’s right cross was refracted, and Arthur Gomez scored from a close range from the back.

At 62 minutes, Japan international Kamada Daichi became the key man for Frankfurt. Kamada Daichi had a physical confrontation with Coates when he was fighting for the top in the penalty area. The ball hit Coates’ raised arm and the referee whistled a penalty kick. In the case of being irradiated by a laser pointer on his face, Kamada still tricked the old Real Madrid player Adan and sent the penalty kick into the net on the right side of the goal.

In three consecutive Champions League rounds, Kamada has scored against Tottenham, Marseille and Portugal. This season, the 26-year-old Japan international has scored 12 goals for Frankfurt in all competitions.

At 72 minutes, Frankfurt went ahead 2-1. Knauf picked a pass from midfield, and Muani forced his way into the right side of the penalty area with his physical advantage. In the case of a small angle, Mouani shot the far corner with his right foot to score.