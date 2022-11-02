Home Sports 2-1 reversal! Japan international has scored 12 goals in 3 consecutive Champions League games this season- Shangbao Indonesia
Sports

2-1 reversal! Japan international has scored 12 goals in 3 consecutive Champions League games this season- Shangbao Indonesia

by admin
2-1 reversal! Japan international has scored 12 goals in 3 consecutive Champions League games this season- Shangbao Indonesia

November 02, 2022 19:14 PM

123

Daichi Kamata was hit by a laser pointer while taking a penalty

[Netease Sports News on the 2nd]In the 6th round of the Champions League Group D, Sporting Portugal at home against Frankfurt. The two teams had 7 points before the game, and it was a battle of life and death. In the end, last season’s Europa League champion Frankfurt won 2-1 with a reversal, ranking second in the group with 10 points, and qualified with Tottenham. Sporting Portugal ranked third in the group and got tickets for the Europa League play-offs.

At 39 minutes, Sporting Portugal opened the scoring. Portugal Sport’s right cross was refracted, and Arthur Gomez scored from a close range from the back.

At 62 minutes, Japan international Kamada Daichi became the key man for Frankfurt. Kamada Daichi had a physical confrontation with Coates when he was fighting for the top in the penalty area. The ball hit Coates’ raised arm and the referee whistled a penalty kick. In the case of being irradiated by a laser pointer on his face, Kamada still tricked the old Real Madrid player Adan and sent the penalty kick into the net on the right side of the goal.

In three consecutive Champions League rounds, Kamada has scored against Tottenham, Marseille and Portugal. This season, the 26-year-old Japan international has scored 12 goals for Frankfurt in all competitions.

At 72 minutes, Frankfurt went ahead 2-1. Knauf picked a pass from midfield, and Muani forced his way into the right side of the penalty area with his physical advantage. In the case of a small angle, Mouani shot the far corner with his right foot to score.

See also  Over six hundred students at the games organized by the Besozzi middle school

You may also like

Messi is back the real Messi

Bagnaia books the story: “I want to excite”

Dolomites winner in Carlino, flies to the round...

Electricity and gas bills, best offers – Economy

Skriniar, the renewal with Inter and the words...

Soccer. Zarmanian signs the comeback The Montanaro remains...

Cusin’s recipe makes Apu feel better: “I still...

Zhang Benzhi and the runner-up were frustrated throughout,...

Volleyball A3. Mozzato: “This Da Rold Belluno can...

Mourinho: “Justice done for Zaniolo. With the fans...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy