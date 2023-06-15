Home » 2-1 to Italy, Spain in Nations League Final – Football
2-1 to Italy, Spain in Nations League Final – Football

2-1 to Italy, Spain in Nations League Final – Football
(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 15 – Spain beat Italy 2-1 in the semi-final of the Nations League and will face Croatia on Sunday, while the Azzurri will face the Netherlands for third and fourth place. Spain immediately took the lead in Enschede with Pino in the 3rd minute of the first half, goal equalized on a penalty from Immobile four minutes later. Joselu’s goal that gave La Roja the win was three from the end. (HANDLE).

