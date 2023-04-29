2. Bundesliga: Back home: Stindl comes to Karlsruher SC

Status: 04/29/2023 09:48 am

Lars Stindl will wear the jersey of the second division soccer team Karlsruher SC again next season. The Badeners announced the return of the 34-year-old on Friday.

The KSC has bagged a real transfer coup. “As a head coach, it’s great to have such a player in the squad in the future,” said coach Christian Eichner about the professional, who “has shown his class for years in the Bundesliga and also at international level”.

“We would like to thank Lars in particular for the financial support. Without this, a commitment within the framework of our planned management structure would not have been possible,” said Managing Director Michael Becker. “With him, we gain an exceptional player and another great identification figure.”

Stindl himself is also looking forward to his return. “I’m really looking forward to coming back home with my family and to playing again for KSC after my time at Borussia Mönchengladbach, the club where everything started,” said the 34-year-old.

Stindl with an eventful Bundesliga career

Stindl’s contract in Gladbach expires in the summer, he had decided against extending his working paper.

In the 2000/01 season he switched to the youth of the KSC and there matured into a regular player with the professionals. In 2010 Stindl went to Hannover 96 and from there in 2015 to Gladbach, where the now 34-year-old has been a leading player for years. This season he even became the record captain of Gladbach, and since 2016 he has worn the captain’s armband of the “foals”.

KSC with good prospects for the new season – and for Düsseldorf?

“We’re getting a player who can be used in a variety of ways on offense and who will help us enormously with his class,” said coach Eichner, emphasizing the advantages of the returnee. Eichnier himself will be able to build on an impressive midfield in the coming season according to the current status. Playmaker Marvin Wanitzek only extended his contract with KSC at the beginning of January until 2027. Captain Jerôme Gondorf’s contract is also valid for another year. Now Stindl is added. And the new stadium should be ready soon. There is a spirit of optimism around the wildlife park.

In the very near future, namely on Sunday, a difficult away game awaits the Badeners at Fortuna Düsseldorf (from 1:30 p.m.). “Fortuna always knows how to get their individual quality onto the pitch,” Eichner praised the opponent at the pre-game press conference. It will be a challenging game for his team – but the team can go to Düsseldorf with a certain self-confidence. And so the KSC coach gave the goal for Sunday: to pack more points on the table account.