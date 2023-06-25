2. Bundesliga: “Did nothing wrong” – Kwasniok comments on allegations of abuse

As of: 06/24/2023 6:08 p.m

Lukas Kwasniok was quiet for a long time after the SC Paderborn coach was arrested in Mallorca on allegations of abuse. Kwasniok has now commented in the club’s own media.

SC Paderborn started preparing for the coming second division season on Saturday with the usual performance diagnostics. On Sunday, the team will return to the training center lawn for the first time since the season finale at the end of May. With a colorful supporting program, the club also wants to attract as many fans as possible in order to give the SCP professionals the right setting for their gallop.

The focus of the outsiders will probably not be on the newcomers, but on coach Lukas Kwasniok. It is the first public appearance for the 42-year-old after being briefly arrested in Mallorca in May. A woman accused the SCP trainer of sexual assault. After two days in detention, Kwasniok was released unconditionally.

Kwasniok: “Immediate release speaks for itself”

Since then, Kwasniok has been quiet. In the last game of the season against 1. FC Nürnberg (0:1) he was represented by assistant coach Frank Caspari. Kwasniok broke his silence on Saturday. The SCP published an interview with Kwasniok on the club’s own YouTube channel, in which he also commented on what was happening on Mallorca.

“Overall, it’s not a comfortable situation for everyone involved, both for me and for my family and the club,” said Kwasniok. “Basically, I have not done anything wrong or illegal. The immediate release without legal conditions after the hearing speaks a clear and unequivocal language. And that’s why my trust in the Spanish judiciary is very high and I look very, very confidently and positively at the ongoing proceedings .”

Kwasniok also thanked those responsible for the “support and backing”. He believes “that we have managed to master this reasonably and brilliantly. The management of the club has positioned and expressed itself very clearly in relation to this topic and also to me personally in the past few weeks.” This vote of confidence is “not to be taken for granted and now it is important to focus on the coming season.”

SC Paderborn: Uwe Hünemeier becomes assistant coach right arrow

Kwasniok’s exemption was never in the room

There was never any question of Kwasniok being released, as SCP sports director Benjamin Weber assured the “Neue Westfälische”: “He is and will remain our coach,” he said. President Thomas Sagel said on Saturday: “We as an association take allegations of this kind seriously and are clearly following a zero tolerance line. In this respect, we are keeping an eye on the ongoing proceedings and will react appropriately if necessary. In a conversation with Lukas Kwasniok we have him until then but also assured our support. We still have a lot planned together and are striving for the best possible sporting result for the new season.”

Kwasniok took over as coach at SCP in July 2021, succeeding Steffen Baumgart. In his first season, he led Paderborn to ninth place. In the past season, the SCP played for a long time for promotion and ended up in sixth place in the table. Kwasniok’s contract in Paderborn runs until June 30, 2025.

