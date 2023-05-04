Home » 2. Bundesliga: Hannover striker Weydandt ends his career surprisingly
Status: 05/03/2023 4:14 p.m

Striker Hendrik Weydandt will not extend his expiring contract with the second division soccer club Hannover 96 and will end his professional career at the age of only 27. The goalscorer has chosen a different career path.

“Now I would like to take the opportunity to start a new phase of life in my father’s tax office and to devote myself to this new and also very interesting task,” explained the attacker, who came from the small town of Gehrden in Lower Saxony, in a video published on the 96 website -Statement. The 27-year-old said that he was already involved in taxation and auditing before his career as a professional footballer, and completed his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Hanover in this area.

“For me, a phase of my life is now ending that was incredibly great and formative. A new one will begin for me in the summer, which I’m really looking forward to. Of course I’m happy to stay here in Hanover. I made a conscious decision to do so decided that I only want to spend my professional career at one club, my home club,” explained “Henne”, as he is called at the “Reds”.

From regional league player to “fairy tale striker”

The 1.95 meter tall attacker switched to 96 in 2018 from the then regional league team 1. FC Germania Egestorf/Langreder. He was actually planned for Hanover’s U23. But just two months after his transfer, Weydandt was promoted to the first team. In his Bundesliga debut, he scored a goal as a “joker” against Werder Bremen. Due to his meteoric rise, the tabloids dubbed him “fairy tale striker”.

Weydandt has been repeatedly associated with other clubs in recent years. It is now certain that 96 will remain his only professional club. He has played 144 competitive games for the “Reds” in which he scored 27 goals.

