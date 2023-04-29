2. Bundesliga: home win for Hanover – Nuremberg worried about staying up

Status: 04/29/2023 10:23 p.m

Hannover 96 clearly won 4-0 (1-0) against 1. FC Nürnberg in the 2nd Bundesliga on Saturday evening (April 29, 2023) – and thus increased the guests’ concerns about relegation.

The lead for Hannover 96 fell when Jannik Dehm took a free kick with feeling into the penalty area and Julian Börner headed it with precision (41st minute). Shortly after the restart it was left-back Derrick Köhn who scored the second goal. His shot from a good twenty yards landed right in the far corner, it was his fifth goal of the season.

Then Maximilian Beier was also successful. After submission by Louis Schaub, he hit with the right foot from 14 meters (70th).

Schaub hits the post

The success of 96 could well have been higher. In the 37th minute, Köhn dribbled down the left flank and then laid flat into the penalty area, where Schaub was standing, turning around once with the ball on his foot and shooting. Not much was missing, Schaub’s shot touched the post.

And in the third minute of added time, they celebrated a fourth time of the night at 96, but Havard Nielsen’s goal didn’t count. Nielsen headed in a free-kick from Enzo Leopold, but was ruled offside. Referee Richard Hempel initially decided on goal, but corrected this decision after consulting VAR.

With 40 points now, Hannover 96 is in the middle of the league, they have nothing to do with the relegation battle there. But the Lower Saxony will no longer rise.

Nuremberg Offensivprobleme

And the guests from Nuremberg? They didn’t play badly, sometimes they even combined very well, and they had chances too. They failed to score just one goal: Ron-Robert Zieler saved a left-footed shot from Linus Tempelmann for a corner (4′). Felix Lohkemper headed past the left from close range (7′).

The goal scoring runs through the season of Nuremberg. In 30 games they have only scored 26 goals, no team in the 2nd Bundesliga has scored less. With 33 points, the “club” is only in 13th place, four points ahead of Arminia Bielefeld in relegation rank 16. The Franconians still have to worry about remaining in league two.

Nuremberg against Kaiserslautern, Hanover at KSC

Hannover will be guests in Karlsruhe next weekend (Saturday, May 6th, 2023 at 1 p.m.). The next day Nuremberg welcomes 1. FC Kaiserslautern (1.30 p.m.).